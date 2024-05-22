Caroline Garcia has shared an insight into the experience of competing against Iga Swiatek. The Frenchwoman also drew a parallel between Swiatek's and Novak Djokovic's playing styles.

During a recent appearance on the Zack en Roue Libre podcast, Garcia likened the World No. 1 to a "robot" on court, highlighting her apparent emotional detachment during matches.

The 30-year-old also credited Swiatek for her pioneering approach to mental preparation, recognizing her as one of the first players to seek assistance from a sports psychologist.

Iga Swiatek has often faced criticism for what some perceive as a "boring" personality. Former American tennis player Jimmy Arias even proclaimed that the Pole is "not great for women's tennis," as her habit of wearing her cap low over eyes prevented fans from forming a connection to her.

However, Caroline Garcia clarified that her comparison of the 22-year-old to a "robot" was not intended to be disparaging.

"Not in the bad sense of the word, but you have a bit of a robot in front of the emotions a bit. One of the first who really brought all the mental preparation, psychologist etc.," she said (translated from French).

The Frenchwoman also compared Swiatek's on-court prowess to that of Novak Djokovic, highlighting her impressive court coverage and lack of any discernible "weak points" to exploit.

Garcia further likened the World No. 1 to an impenetrable wall for her ability to counter her opponents' best efforts.

"Big coverage of the ground quite similar to a Djokovic a bit and you have the impression that you don't have a weak point, you don't have too many openings. You have a bit of a wall. You do something which is good but you're happy with it and it's true that it's still quite impressive," she added.

"Iga Swiatek's got a great fighting spirit, she's a warrior" - Novak Djokovic

Iga Swiatek

Novak Djokovic has also lavished high praise on Iga Swiatek. During the 2023 US Open, the Serb expressed admiration for the World No. 1's dedication and fighting spirit, hailing her as a "warrior."

"Well, Iga has been dominating the women's game last couple of years, multiple Grand Slam winner. I love her, you know, devotion, dedication. Also, you know, maybe she's too humble to say, too modest to say, but she's got a great fighting spirit, no doubt," he said in a press conference.

"She's a warrior, goes out there and, you know, doesn't give a single game. Actually, she has probably the most bagels of anyone in women's tennis the last few years," he added.

Djokovic also lauded the Pole's professionalism, acknowledging her "champion mindset."

"It speaks about how seriously and professionally she's taking every single point and game on the court. So that's very admirable. I really like that kind of champion spirit and mindset," he said.

Iga Swiatek responded to the 24-time Grand Slam champion's praise, admitting that there was a time when she couldn't play with the same focus and intensity and crediting her psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, for the turnaround.

