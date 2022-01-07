Novak Djokovic speaks out for the first time since landing in Australia, thanks fans for their "continuous support"

More than 48 hours after landing in Australia, Novak Djokovic finally addressed the public on Friday.

The World No. 1 took to Instagram to thank his fans for their support during these unprecedented times. He added that he could "feel" their presence even from afar and appreciated their support.

"Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support," Djokovic said. "I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated."

Since most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas on January 7, Djokovic also added a word of greeting on this auspicious day.

"Peace of God. Christ is born. Merry Christmas," Djokovic said. "May God's love strengthen and fill you."

A large number of Djokovic's fans gathered today in Serbia to protest Australia's treatment of their national hero, under the direction of Djokovic's family. Furthermore, several prominent tennis players, including Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev, have come out in support of the Serb.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews 🗣️ "Let Novak go! He's not a criminal he's a tennis hero!"



Fans protested outside the state-run quarantine facility in Australia where Novak Djokovic is being held.

Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco is far from over

Novak Djokovic's chances of playing at the 2022 Australian Open are not looking good

As per the latest developments, Novak Djokovic's chances of defending his Australian Open crown are not looking good. But after an appeal from his legal team, the Serb cannot be deported from the country before Monday.

Djokovic's lawyer Christopher Tran revealed that Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews would not oppose an interim injunction against deporting Djokovic.

Paul Sakkal @paulsakkal twitter.com/paulsakkal/sta… Paul Sakkal @paulsakkal Djokovic legal bid to overturn visa ruling to be heard at Federal Court at 4pm. He's staying at the Park Hotel - also occupied by asylum seekers in immigration detention. Fed court judge in initial hearing she was willing to sit late & asked if his hotel had tennis courts @theage Djokovic legal bid to overturn visa ruling to be heard at Federal Court at 4pm. He's staying at the Park Hotel - also occupied by asylum seekers in immigration detention. Fed court judge in initial hearing she was willing to sit late & asked if his hotel had tennis courts @theage Novak Djokovic legal bid adjourned until Monday, just a week before the first match in the Australian Open. Djokovic will remain in Australia over the weekend @theage Novak Djokovic legal bid adjourned until Monday, just a week before the first match in the Australian Open. Djokovic will remain in Australia over the weekend @theage twitter.com/paulsakkal/sta…

The World No. 1's team has been granted until 8 p.m. local time on January 8 to submit all the papers proving he is eligible for a medical exemption. Until then, Novak Djokovic will remain at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.

Only time will tell whether Djokovic will be allowed to compete in Australia to continue his quest for a 21st Major and overtake Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in the Slam race.

