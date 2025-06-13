Queen's Club 2025 Day 5: Women's singles predictions ft. Elena Rybakina vs Tatjana Maria, Zheng Qinwen vs Emma Raducanu | HSBC Championships

The quarterfinals of the HSBC Championships 2025 at Queen's Club will be contested on Day 5 (June 13) of the tournament. The top four seeds, Zheng Qinwen, Madison Keys, Emma Navarro and Elena Rybakina, have all safely advanced to the last eight.

Only two seeded players lost before the quarterfinals. Seventh seed Barbora Krejcikova was shown the door in the first round, while sixth seed Karolina Muchova bit the dust in the second round. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova was another big name who faltered at the opening hurdle.

The brief grass swing leaves players with little time to get used to the surface before Wimbledon. As such, they'll be keen to get as many wins as possible before they arrive at the All England Club. On that note, here's a look at the predictions for the all singles quarterfinal matches set for Day 5 of the HSBC Championships:

#1. Elena Rybakina vs Tatjana Maria

Following a first-round bye, Rybakina got her Queen's Club campaign underway with a 6-4, 6-2 win over home favorite Heather Watson. She didn't lose her serve even once and erased all seven break points that she faced.

Maria came through the qualifying rounds and then sent Leylah Fernandez packing in the first round with a straight-sets win. She was up against sixth seed Karolina Muchova in the second round and rallied from a set down to beat her 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-1. She snapped her 15-match losing skid against top 20 players with the win.

Playing on grass has been immensely rewarding for both players in the past. Rybakina won her only Major title at Wimbledon three years ago, while Maria made her only Grand Slam semifinal in the same edition. The latter's game is quite effective on the surface, especially her slice.

However, the Kazakh's own serve and groundstrokes are equally precise on grass. Maria is a tricky customer to deal with on grass but Rybakina should be able to handle her to book her spot in the next round.

Predicted winner: Elena Rybakina

#2. Madison Keys vs Diana Shnaider

Madison Keys at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Keys received a bye into the second round here, where she beat Anastasia Zakharova 6-3, 6-2. Shnaider beat Magdalena Frech 6-4, 6-1 in the opening round and followed it up with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 comeback win over home hope Katie Boulter.

Keys has won three titles on grass, with her most recent triumph being in 2023. Shnaider won her maiden title on the surface a year ago. The American's strengths are amplified on grass, with her serve and powerful groundstrokes helping her end the points within a few shots. She won 76 percent of points on the back of her first serve in the previous round.

However, Shnaider's lefty forehand has proven to be equally effective on grass. While she lost their previous and only encounter in Miami last year in straight sets, she could avenge that loss by beating the in-form Keys at Queen's Club. Our full preview for the match can be found here.

Predicted winner: Diana Shnaider

#3. Zheng Qinwen vs Emma Raducanu

Zheng stopped a resurgent McCartney Kessler in the second round, overcoming a break deficit in the third set to win the match 6-3, 4-6, 7-5. Raducanu, meanwhile, hasn't allowed her opponents to bother her at any point. She scored a 6-1, 6-2 win over Cristina Bucsa in the first round and beat Rebecca Sramkova 6-4, 6-1 in the second round.

This will be the first career meeting between them. Given their results on grass, Raducanu will be the firm favorite to win this match. She has a 13-7 career record on the surface, while Zheng has a 4-8 career record. Coupled with the support from the home crowd, the Brit's chances of scripting an upset win are quite high. The in-depth preview for the match can be found here.

Predicted winner: Emma Raducanu

#4. Emma Navarro vs Amanda Anisimova

Emma Navarro at the HSBC Championships 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Navarro showed nerves of steel to erase a match point en route to a 1-6, 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the second round. Anisimova was tested by Jodie Burrage in her opener here but eventually prevailed in three sets. She banished another Brit, Sonay Kartal, with a 6-1, 6-3 win in the second round.

Both have registered some solid results on grass in the past, with each having a quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon on their resume. However, Anisimova's 3-0 record in this rivalry makes her the strong favorite to win this match. She won their most recent meeting at this year's Charleston Open in two tight sets, though this match could go the distance given their respective prowess on grass. Our full preview for the same can be found here.

Predicted winner: Amanda Anisimova

