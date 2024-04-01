Novak Djokovic once delighted in ending Rafael Nadal's longstanding reign at the Monte-Carlo Masters by securing his maiden title at the prestigious tournament.

Nadal, famously known as the 'King of Clay,' dominated the Monte-Carlo Masters, triumphing at the prestigious tournament for eight straight years from 2005 to 2012. He entered the 2013 edition of the Masters 1000 event as the third seed and overwhelming favorite for the title.

The Spaniard triumphed over the likes of Philipp Kohlschreiber, Grigor Dimitrov, and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga to set up a blockbuster title clash against top seed Novak Djokovic.

Following his losses in two previous Monte-Carlo Masters finals, Djokovic pulled off a commanding 6-2, 7-6(1) win over the eight-time defending champion, ending Nadal's remarkable 46-match win streak at the tournament.

The Serb exulted in defeating Nadal in his third appearance in the final, quipping that the Spaniard had graciously allowed him one win after eight consecutive triumphs.

"Well, he allowed me to win it once, and I'm very thrilled for that. He won it eight times in a row, so he's been saying how much he loves and enjoys this tournament," he said in his post-match press conference.

"On the other hand I do, too. It was a third lucky time for me. That's why it's very special because it's the first time I won this trophy at my home basically," he added.

Novak Djokovic, who resides in Monte-Carlo, also emphasized the emotional significance of winning on his 'home turf,' revealing that he had ardently coveted the elusive trophy for the past seven years.

"I think anybody who saw my expression in the end saw that it was a very emotional win for the reasons I gave you already, living here, what I've been through in the last two weeks. It's a very joyful moment for me," he said.

"I wanted that trophy badly all my life, especially in last six, seven years that I've been spending my time and living here between the tournaments in Monaco. This is a great confidence boost before the rest of the clay court season, definitely," he added.

Novak Djokovic: "I've played in the past this well against Rafael Nadal on clay"

Rafael Nadal (L) and Novak Djokovic

During the same press conference, Novak Djokovic reflected on his similarly dominant performances against Rafael Nadal in the past, disclosing that he had drawn inspiration from his previous wins against the Spaniard.

"I've played in the past this well against Rafa on clay. Madrid, Rome 2011. It brought back the memories. I was trying to go back to years and remember what I've done on the court. So those matches, wins helped even in preparation for today's challenge," he said.

The Serb also highlighted the difficulty of comparing his win over Nadal on clay to beating Roger Federer on grass, citing his struggles against the Swiss legend on his preferred surface.

"Regarding the comparison, Federer/Nadal, grass/clay, I don't know really. I never won against Federer on grass. But this is definitely right up there, one of the biggest wins. I've played one of my best tennis on clay courts ever," he said.

Novak Djokovic has since clinched another title at the Monte-Carlo Masters, beating Tomas Berdych in the 2015 final. Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, has notched a whopping 11 titles at the Masters 1000 event, with his most recent win coming in 2018.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here

Poll : Who has a better chance of winning the 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters? Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic 0 votes View Discussion