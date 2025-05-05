Tennis Controversies of the Week: Aryna Sabalenka faces backlash for contentious act; Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina teams under fire from fans after Madrid shock, and more

Members of Iga Swiatek and Elena Rybakina's coaching team are facing flak after the duo's exit from the Madrid Open 2025. The former received a beatdown from Coco Gauff in the semifinals, while the latter was knocked out in the third round.

Ad

Swiatek also had to deal with an absurd line of questioning during her post-match conference in Madrid. Aryna Sabalenka was called out after her alleged use of shady tactics during her quarterfinal showdown against Marta Kostyuk in Madrid.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' relationship with his father is also under the spotlight after his performance in Madrid. Here's a quick rundown of the controversies that hit the world of tennis over the past week:

Ad

Trending

Aryna Sabalenka receives backlash for questionable sportsmanship against Marta Kostyuk in Madrid

Aryna Sabalenka at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka's quarterfinal showdown against Marta Kostyuk at the Madrid Open 2025 was a see-saw affair. The World No. 1 saved a set point to capture the first set and was forced to contest a tie-break after wasting a match point in the second set.

Ad

When it was Sabalenka's turn to serve at 4-5 in the tie-break, it began to rain. After missing her first serve, she went up to the umpire and stated that she wouldn't be able to continue. The umpire felt that the downpour wasn't strong enough to halt the proceedings and asked her to continue.

While Sabalenka went back to serve, she abandoned her routine halfway through it. She tossed the ball and then stopped, stating she couldn't see clearly because of the rain and walked back to her bench. The umpire deferred to her but Kostyuk was naturally annoyed at this turn of events.

Ad

Kostyuk argued with the umpire and wanted Sabalenka to play at least that one point, though the umpire didn't budge. The Belarusian's act ruffled quite a few feathers. Some fans bashed her for her apparent decision to unilaterally stop the play, while some sided with her.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sabalenka got a first serve upon the resumption of play and lost that point to trail 4-6. However, she saved three set points to win the match 7-6 (4), 7-6 (7), and later went on to win the title as well.

Elena Rybakina's coach comes under fire after her early exit from the Madrid Open

Elena Rybakina at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Elena Rybakina was a semifinalist at last year's Madrid Open. However, her time in the Spanish capital came to a swift end this time, losing to Elina Svitolina in straight sets in the third round.

Ad

Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov was earlier banned by the WTA after an investigation into allegations of abuse. His continued association with the Kazakh has already made him quite unpopular with the fans and now after her early exit, he's facing their ire once again. They're holding him responsible for halting the former Wimbledon champion's progress.

While Vukov has been called out by fans and other members of the tennis fraternity, Rybakina has continued to vouch for him. She has discredited any allegations of abuse and mentioned that he has never misbehaved with her.

Ad

Iga Swiatek shuts down a journalist for unfairly comparing the ATP and WTA Tours

Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek staged a comeback to beat Madison Keys 0-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open. However, the high from the incredible fightback was soured by a journalist's question during her post-match conference. She was asked whether the ATP Tour is becoming more like the WTA Tour these days, which seemed to have a negative connotation.

Ad

Swiatek seemed perplexed by this framing and asked for more details, which left her even more bewildered. She seemed over this line of questioning and shut it down quickly.

"People say the ATP Tour is becoming more and more like the WTA Tour. I think they mean it in a negative way. What do you think about this comparison?" the interviewer in question asked Iga Swiatek.

Ad

"I don't know what they mean, I need more details," the Pole replied confusedly.

"No, the ATP Tour is more open now... like, the WTA circuit...This is good, this is bad?" asked the media person.

"I don't know, because last, I mean Jannik and Carlos have been winning all their Grand Slams last year, you know. I don't think... I don't get it. I got no opinion then. I'm too stupid to answer that question," she replied.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Swiatek received considerable support online for having to deal with such seemingly asinine questions. Fans were left wondering when such journalists will face any action for their disrespectful line of questioning.

Iga Swiatek's psychologist faces the heat after a crushing loss to Coco Gauff

Iga Swiatek at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Iga Swiatek's title defense at the Madrid Open came to an end with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Coco Gauff in the semifinals. This marked her third consecutive loss to the American, all in straight sets, with this being the most lopsided defeat. This was also her first loss to her younger rival on clay.

Ad

Fans felt that Swiatek's psychologist, Daria Abramowicz, shoulders the responsibility for the situation she currently finds herself in. The Pole hasn't reached a final since winning the French Open last year. Her on-court demeanor has changed, being emotionally volatile and frustrated, and her famed mental strength has visibly diminished.

These issues were evident throughout Swiatek's match against Gauff, as well as during her other losses. Fans opined that Abramowicz hasn't been helping Swiatek the right way for a while now. This isn't the first time she has come under fire and it is unlikely to be the last.

Ad

Fans concerned for Stefanos Tsitsipas after his father's interference during his Madrid Open campaign

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Madrid Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) loss to Lorenzo Musetti. While he had already parted ways with his father, Apostolos, as his coach last year, his reemergence has left fans concerned.

Ad

Tsitsipas indicated that he and his father weren't on good terms and had conflicting ideas of how to take his career to the next level. They had a falling out at the Canadian Open 2024 and he had recently pleaded with his parents to give him more space to make his own decision.

Tsitsipas won the title in Dubai earlier this year. However, with his father back in his player box during recent tournaments, his results have taken a hit once again. Fans are left wondering if the level of control exerted by his father is having an adverse effect on the 26-year-old's results and called for him to give his son some breathing room.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More