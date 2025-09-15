Tennis Controversies of the Week: Holger Rune called out by Anna Kalinskaya over persistent messages, Carlos Alcaraz defends partying habits & more

Carlos Alcaraz made the headlines once again after winning the US Open this year. The Spaniard was questioned about his frequent partying habits off the court.The tennis carnival presented the Davis Cup Qualifiers and the Guadalajara Open last week. Iva Jovic made history by claiming the honours in Guadalajara at the age of 17.While the top tennis pros enjoyed some time off after the US Open, the controversies still followed them around. Let's take a look at the five biggest talking points from last week.1) Veronika Kudermetova snubs Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva after losing to the 20-year-old in GuadalajaraKudermetova in action on the main tour - Source: GettyFirst up is Veronika Kudermetova's dismissive behaviour towards Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva at the Guadalajara Open.Kudermetova recently silenced her critics by reaching the semifinals in Cincinnati. The Russian has since chalked up early exits in New York and Guadalajara.Kudermetova opted to snub the post-match handshake with Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva after her second-round loss in Guadalajara. Here's the video where she avoids the youngster post their gripping encounter.Fans speculated that the 28-year-old opted to do so due to the ongoing tensions between Russia and Andoria. However, Kudermetova was yet to comment on the situation and maintain her stance.Check out this full story here.2) Carlos Alcaraz defends his party habits after capturing his sixth Major at the US Open2025 US Open Champion Carlos Alcaraz during the New York City Trophy Tour - Source: GettySecond is Carlos Alacaraz defending his partying habits on tour.Alcaraz reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ATP Rankings after defeating Jannik Sinner in New York. The Spaniard has now captured six Major titles on tour.Alcaraz came under the scanner for his frequent mid-season party trips to Ibiza and celebrations after winning important titles on tour. Here's what he said while addressing the accusations.&quot;Obviously, since the documentary (My Way) premiered, there's been a lot of talk about it; it's really gotten a lot of attention. People say I really like to party and I like to enjoy myself! Who doesn't like to enjoy themselves?” Carlos Alcaraz said in an interview with El Pais &quot;I think that's what we work for, what we suffer for, what we're away from home for so long; to then have our moments and our fun. Everyone enjoys it in their own way, and for me, personally, yes, I like going out, because I'm 22. Who hasn't done it at that age? Who hasn't enjoyed it at 22? I like having a good time with my family and friends, whether it's partying or not, with other, more relaxed plans. It's about having quality time at home so I can stay motivated for tournaments,&quot; Carlos Alcaraz added The youngster will soon return to action at the 2025 Laver Cup. He will be representing Team Europe under captain Yannick Noah and vice-captain Tim Henman.Check out this full story here.3) Anna Kalinskaya exposes Holger Rune for approaching her 10 times off-courtKalinskaya during an interview on tour - Day 9 - Source: GettyThird is Anna Kalinskaya's cheeky revelation about Holger Rune.Kalinskaya was one win away from capturing the Citi Open this year, but lost to Leylah Fernandez in the final. The Russian then chalked up a quarterfinal exit in Cincinnati and a third-round appearance in New York.In a recent interview with 'First and Red', she spoke about how Holger Rune kept messaging her online. She said that the Dane tried to contact her 10 times to start a conversation.Here's the conversation between Kalinskaya and the interviewer:&quot;Do players often ask you out on dates?&quot; the interviewer asked (translated from Russian).&quot;Tennis players, more often before. Now I'm older, I don't know. For some, it's just no chance at all. No need to write. Someone wrote like 10 times and then gave up. I'll say it now: Holger Rune,&quot; Kalinskaya replied.&quot;He writes to everyone. He deserves all this. He thinks too much of himself. Maybe he is just that hopeless, but he is not the only one,&quot; she said.Kalinskaya has yet to win a main tour title at the age of 26. She is among the top 50 players in the world.Check out this full story here.4) Tennis legend John McEnroe offends a senior US Open staff member with hurtful commentsMcEnroe in the commentary booth during a match in 2025. - Source: GettyFourth is John McEnroe's discourteous comments on a US Open staff member this year.McEnroe caused a controversy during the US Open when he made mocking comments about a female staff member on TV, named Suzan Perkins.During the quarterfinal between Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic, he called the veteran staffer &quot;grandma&quot; and said it was &quot;a good time for her age group&quot; when she delivered rackets to players.The comments affected Perkins so badly that she didn't want to return to the court, fearing more insults from McEnroe. She also felt embarrassed going back to her regular work as a therapist after people heard what was said about her&quot;I would like to tell John McEnroe that his comments such as &quot;good time for her age group&quot; and &quot;grandma&quot; felt dismissive and hurtful rather than humorous. I was simply doing my job delivering a restrung racket to a player. His job is to comment on the players, not other people working on the court,&quot; Perkins said.&quot;It is one thing to jest, it's another to stereotype someone based on age. I've worked at the US Open for years and spent that time supporting the sport with pride and professionalism, yet those comments made me feel invisible and mocked,&quot; she added.Check out this full story here.5) Fans call out the Jimmy Fallon Show for featuring an unfunny skit on Carlos Alcaraz while hosting Aryna SabalenkaCarlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka during the New York City Trophy Tour - Source: GettyFifth is tennis fans calling out the Jimmy Fallon show for producing a dull skit on Carlos Alcaraz.Reigning US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last week. She made a surprise entrance during Jimmy's monologue, carrying her shiny trophy and receiving huge cheers from the audience.The show featured comedian Fred Armisen impersonating Carlos Alcaraz in a comedic sketch. Armisen's fake Alcaraz gave vague, forgetful responses about winning the US Open this year.Fans were quick to call out the dull skit and felt the segment wasn't funny. Here's how they reacted on social media:&quot;Where the world’s best player is turned into the end of an unfunny bit by two guys,&quot; one fan wrote on X in criticism of the Carlos Alcaraz bit.&quot;Torturously unfunny 😭😭😭,&quot; one more fan suggested.&quot;I'm so sorry Aryna had to go through this boring ahh monologue,&quot; another wrote.&quot;America is just embarrassing,&quot; one fan insisted.Check out this full story here.