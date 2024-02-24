Tennis Matches Today: Top 5 players one shouldn't miss ft. Casper Ruud, Karen Khachanov

Casper Ruud has a shot at returning to the top 10 of the ATP rankings now that he has reached the final of the Los Cabos Open. Should he manage to best Jordan Thompson to lift the trophy, he'll re-enter the region once again.

Anna Kalinskaya and Jasmine Paolini will contest the final at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Over at the Qatar Open, Karen Khachanov will look to keep another rising teen, Jakub Mensik, at bay as he tries to secure his first title of the year.

While it's championship day everywhere else, players will duke it out in the semifinals of the Rio Open. Cameron Norrie, Mariano Navone, Sebastian Baez and Francisco Cerundolo are the semifinalists there.

Here are the day's must-see matches for February 24:

#1 - Casper Ruud vs Jordan Thompson

Ruud put an end to defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas' title defense with a 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over him in the semifinals. He has now reached his 19th career final and fifth on hardcourts. He'll be aiming to capture his first title on hardcourts since the 2021 San Diego Open.

Thompson earned a hard fought 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (2) win over top seed Alexander Zverev to reach his third career final, and first on hardcourts. The Australian fought for almost four hours and needed seven match points to get the job done. He'll now try to claim his maiden ATP title in singles.

Ruud's the obvious favorite, and after a marathon battle against Zverev, Thompson might not have enough gas in the tank. But if he's able to rise to the occasion, he can certainly challenge the Norwegian.

Date: February 24, 2024.

Time: TBA

Where to watch Los Cabos Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

#2 - Karen Khachanov vs Jakub Mensik

Khachanov has reached his first final of the year at the Qatar Open.

Khachanov defeated Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (10), 6-2 to march into his eighth career final. Standing in between him and another title is Czech teenager Jakub Mensik, who's having a dream run at the Qatar Open.

Mensik had the gauntlet thrown at him this week but raised his level to reach his maiden ATP final. He knocked out fifth Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opener and then survived a marathon three-set tussle against Andy Murray.

Mensik's next victim was top seed Andrey Rublev and lastly Gael Monfils in the semifinals. With the way he's playing, Khachanov's not assured of a win despite his experience as the more established player.

Date: February 24, 2024.

Time: Not before 6:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 p.m. GMT, 10:00 a.m. ET, and 8:30 p.m. IST.

Where to watch Qatar Open 2024?

Viewers from the following countries can watch the tournament live on their respective channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the region can tune in to Sky Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.

#3 - Anna Kalinskaya vs Jasmine Paolini

It's not the final one expected, but Kalinskaya and Paolini have emerged as the last two women left standing at the Dubai Tennis Championships. The two certainly deserve their place in the championship round after toppling one big name after another.

Kalinskaya has bested three top 10 players in a row - Jelena Ostapenko, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek - to reach the final. Paolini also eliminated big names such as Beatriz Haddad Maia, Leylah Fernandez and Maria Sakkari to book her place in the title round.

With both vying to capture the biggest title of their careers, expect the two women to give it their all until the very end.

Date: February 24, 2024.

Time: Starting at 7:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 p.m. GMT, 8:30 p.m. IST, and 10:00 a.m. ET.

Where to watch Dubai Tennis Championships

Viewers in the USA and UK can watch the Dubai Tennis Championships live on the following channels and sites:

USA: The official broadcaster in the region is Tennis Channel.

UK: Matches will be telecast on Sky Sports.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

#4 - Cameron Norrie vs Mariano Navone

Cameron Norrie is the defending champion at the Rio Open.

Defending champion Norrie encounted his first real challenge at the Rio Open in the quarterfinals. He needed to dig deep to score a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 win over Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Navone put an end to Joao Fonseca's impressive campaign with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback win. As a result, he has cracked the top 100 of the rankings and has the potential to breach the top 60 if he bests Norrie in the semifinals. But getting past the Brit won't be an easy task for the 22-year-old.

Date: February 24, 2024 (Brazil, US, Canada, UK/Europe), February 25, 2024 (India/Asia, Australia).

Time: Approx. 7:00 p.m. local time, 5:00 p.m. ET, 10:00 p.m. GMT, and 3:30 a.m. IST.

#5 - Sebastian Baez vs Francisco Cerundolo

After a rough start to the year, Cerundolo seems to have rediscovered his form at the Rio Open. Following wins over Francisco Comesana and Albert Ramos-Vinolas, he took out Dusan Lajovic in the quarterfinals as he handed him a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss.

Beaz has been in pretty good form throughout this clay swing and has reached his second semifinal this month. He defeated Thiago Monteiro 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 to make the last four.

Cerundolo won their prior and only encounter so far, which was in the final of the 2022 Swedish Open. Both are capable claycourters, so this is likely to be another tough battle between the duo.

Date: February 24, 2024 (Brazil, US, Canada, UK/Europe), February 25, 2024 (India/Asia, Australia)

Time: Starting at 5:00 p.m. local time, 3:00 p.m. ET, 8:00 p.m. GMT, and 1:30 a.m. IST.

Where to watch Rio Open?

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can catch the Rio Open live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Viewers in the region can catch up on the proceedings on Sky Sports.

Australia: Viewers Down Under can catch all the action live on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN+.