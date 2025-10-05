Tennis News Today: Alexander Zverev & Taylor Fritz slam Shanghai Masters for controversial court decision; Andre Agassi's sweet gesture for daughter Jaz & more

Controversy erupted on the fourth day of the Shanghai Masters as Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz spoke out against the slow court conditions at the tournament. Conversations went around alleging that these courts were designed to favor the top ATP-ranked players, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.Even though Alcaraz opted out of the tournaments, Sinner is still keeping his hopes up for a title. He also shared a statement regarding the remarks made by Zverev and tennis legend Roger Federer.On that note, let us look at some of the top stories of the day:#1. Alexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz speak up against the slow court in ShanghaiAlexander Zverev at the 2025 China Open - Day 8 - Source: GettyAlexander Zverev and Taylor Fritz showed their disapproval of the slow court conditions at the ongoing Shanghai Masters, with the German even mentioning that the conditions have been slowed down to favor Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.After a victory in the second round of the tournament, Zverev said:&quot;I hate when [court speeds are] the same. And I know that the tournament directors are going towards that direction because obviously they want Jannik (Sinner) and Carlos (Alcaraz) to do well every tournament.&quot;This was followed by Fritz's comments along the same line, ahead of his third-round match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard tomorrow.&quot;It is incredibly slow. If I’m being honest, it’s a very bad change here... Now they slowed the courts down. The balls are maybe not quite as slow, but they’re still pretty slow,&quot; Taylor Fritz said during a post-match interview.#2. Andre Agassi's heartfelt birthday post for daughter JazAndre Agassi, who is a doting father to his kids Jaden and Jaz, showed off his daughter's childhood pictures while wishing her on her birthday. The seven-time Grand Slam champion's daughter Jaz turned 22 on October 3, Friday.The tennis legend posted a slideshow of images from Jaz's childhood to pictures of them together now, along with her pictures with brother Jaden as well as her mother and tennis icon, Steffi Graf. The images were posted on the song 'Night Changes' by the British boy band, One Direction.&quot;Happy birthday, Jazzy. Love you more than you know,&quot; he wrote on the Instagram post. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post#3. Jannik Sinner speaks up about Alexander Zverev and Roger Federer's favoritism claimJannik Sinner addressed the topic of the slow court conditions and favoritism claims for him and Carlos Alcaraz made by Alexander Zverev; previously, Federer also highlighted the same concerns back in September. After his second-round victory over Daniel Altmaier, the Italian responded, saying:&quot;You know, me and Carlos, we don't make the courts. It's not our decision. We try to adapt ourself in every situation. I feel like still every week is a bit different.&quot;Last month, during the Laver Cup, Federer criticized tournament directors for their inclination to make courts slower, which kick-started the controversy.#4. Coco Gauff praises Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka after the China lossCoco Gauff faced a heart-crushing 6-1, 6-2 defeat at the semifinal of the China Open on Saturday against Amanda Anisimova. After her loss, the American admitted that Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka are nearly invincible when they make up their mind and are at their best.At the post-match press conference, Gauff said:&quot;Yeah, for sure her and Aryna are tough when they're playing that level of tennis. I felt like today, no matter what I did, I just couldn't get into the match. So yeah, I'm going to take this and learn from it.&quot;However, Gauff leads the head-to-head against Sabalenka 6-5, having defeated her in both the Grand Slam finals they have played against each other.#5. Serena Williams woos Beyonce's mother Tina with a striking pink lookSerena Williams caught the attention of Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles, as she made a statement in her striking pink outfit. She donned a baby pink dress with a halter neck, which was bejewelled around the waist to accentuate the look.Posing towards the camera, the 23-time Grand Slam champion shared a clip from her photoshoot on Instagram with the caption:&quot;Call me EXTRA because I stay poppin’- bubble gum that is.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTo this, music icon Beyonce's mother commented:&quot;🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️&quot;Knowles shares a close relationship with Serena Williams and her family due to their friendship with popstar Beyonce.