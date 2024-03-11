Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz "in love" with her new hairstyle; Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena delighted by Serb's new milestone post-Indian Wells 2R win

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz showcased her new hairstyle while Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena expressed her admiration as the Serb achieved his 400th Masters 1000 win at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Meanwhile, Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend and singer Redfoo was spotted in Peyton Stearns' player box in Indian Wells during her second-round match against Aryna Sabalenka.

Roger Federer enjoyed a 'Fast and Furious' like electric scooter adventure in San Francisco while Naomi Osaka's rapper boyfriend Cordae praised her performance as she reached the third round in Indian Wells.

On that note, here's a recap of today's biggest headlines from the tennis world over:

Tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz shows off her new hairstyle

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's 20-year-old daughter Jaz proudly showcased her new hairstyle on Instagram Stories on March 10, expressing her fondness for the change.

"I'm in love," she wrote.

Jaz Agassi on Instagram

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to Serb's 400th Masters 1000 match win

Novak Djokovic in action at the BNP Paribas Open

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena expressed her joy over the Serb reaching 400 Masters 1000 match wins after defeating Aleksandar Vukic 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open.

"My love💗💗," Jelena wrote on her Instagram stories.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena on Instagram

Djokovic is now just six wins away from matching another record in his tennis career, which is Rafael Nadal's tally of 406 match wins at Masters 1000 events. The Serb will next take on Luca Nardi in the third round in Indian Wells.

Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend and singer Redfoo shows up at Peyton Stearns' player box at Indian Wells

Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Stefan Kendal Gordy a.k.a Redfoo, who was a part of the EDM hip-house duo LMFAO, made a surprise appearance in Peyton Stearns' player box during her tennis match against World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in Indian Wells.

Redfoo and Azarenka were in a relationship from 2012 to 2014 and the former was often seen at the Belarusian's matches at the time.

Stearns went on to lose the match to second-seed Sabalenka in a three-set thriller despite having four match points. Meanwhile, 27th-seeded Azarenka lost 5-7, 6-2, 3-6 to Caroline Dolehide in the second round in Indian Wells.

Roger Federer takes a 'Fast and Furious' spin on an electric scooter in San Francisco

Roger Federer was sighted enjoying an electric scooter ride in San Francisco with a 'Fast and Furious' movie vibe. In the city for Laver Cup promotions, Federer is spreading the word about the event at the Chase Center, set to host the tournament in September 2025.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion shared a video cycling around the Stanford University campus on Instagram, accompanied by the iconic 'Dune' soundtrack.

"Back at it fast and furious. Bay Area edition," he wrote in the caption.

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend Cordae lauds her on 2R win at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka's boyfriend and American rapper Cordae expressed admiration for the former World No. 1's performances in Indian Wells.

Osaka, who returned to tennis after giving birth, defeated 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round of the WTA 1000 event. Cordae reacted to his girlfriend's win by posting a picture of her and adding goat emojis,

Cordae on Instagram

