Tennis News Today: Andre Agassi & Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz & son Jaden wish their father on his birthday; Novak Djokovic announces split with key member of coaching team

Novak Djokovic announced that he has split with fitness coach Marco Panichi following his separation from long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic last month. In other news, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and daughter Jaz shared heartfelt messages for their father on his 54th birthday.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios criticized a tennis commentator over remarks on Rafael Nadal’s shirt gift to Pedro Cachin at the Madrid Open. Ons Jabeur opened up about the effect of her 2023 Wimbledon final loss on her family planning.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and daughter Jaz extend warm birthday wishes on his 54th birthday

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden and daughter Jaz sent heartfelt wishes to their father on his 54th birthday.

On April 29, Jaz conveyed her heartfelt wishes to her father, accompanied by a sweet childhood photo where Agassi can be seen teaching her to skateboard.

"Love you more than life itself ❤️," Jaz wrote on her Instagram story.

Andre Agassi responded by sharing his daughter's post with a heart emoji, indicating his gratitude.

Andre Agassi and Jaz Agassi's Instagram stories

Meanwhile, Jaden shared a throwback picture on Instagram showing Agassi feeding ducks by the lake with him and Jaz perched on his back.

"Happy birthday Pops!! Love you," Jaden wrote.

Jaden Agassi's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic announces separation from fitness coach Marco Panichi

Novak Djokovic recently announced his separation from fitness coach Marco Panichi, following his split with long-time coach Goran Ivanisevic last month over poor showing in the 2024 season. Panichi joined Djokovic's team in 2019, aiding in his 10 Grand Slam victories.

Djokovic shared the news on Instagram, thanking Panichi for their journey together.

"Grande Marco, what amazing years of collaboration we’ve had. We reached the summit, won titles, broken records. But most of all, I have enjoyed our most “ordinary” days of training in and out of the gym. Endless hours of “carciofini” and laughs that made me feel super motivated to prepare for success," Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

"Grazie Romanista (as Goran calls you) for all the energy, effort and time you invested in making me the best possible player and person I can be. Much love ❤️ and I will see you soon in Roma. Forzaaaa," Djokovic continued.

Nick Kyrgios defends Rafael Nadal’s gesture of gifting shirt to Pedro Cachin at Madrid Open

Nick Kyrgios dismissed a commentator’s critique concerning Pedro Cachin’s request for Rafael Nadal’s jersey following their third-round match at the Madrid Open. The Spaniard narrowly defeated Cachin with scores of 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3, to advance to the last 16 where he eventually lost 7-5, 6-4 to 30th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Cachin, who had the opportunity to compete against a clay court legend in his final year on the tour, asked Nadal for his jersey after the match. This request drew varied reactions from journalists and tennis fans.

Kyrgios responded to one such critique by David Law, a BBC commentator and co-host of The Tennis Podcast.

"Sorry Pedro, asking for your opponents shirt at the net ain't it," David Law said.

"Why? NBA players, soccer players do it all the time? It’s a memory, an experience that took a life time of work and that less than 1% of humans get to. You wouldn’t understand," Nick Kyrgios replied

Ons Jabeur discusses the impact of her 2023 Wimbledon final loss on her family plans

Ons Jabeur at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Ons Jabeur shared the personal distress that she and her husband Karim Kamoun endured after her 6-4, 6-4 defeat in the 2023 Wimbledon Championships final against Marketa Vondrousova.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jabeur revealed that she and her husband had plans to start a family, but her loss disrupted it.

"I think it was meant to be. Maybe I’m not ready to be a mum yet. Hopefully I can get that title because I really, really want it. Obviously now coming from a couple of very difficult months, I will try to get there and hopefully one day I can be a mum and bring my kid to the tour," Jabeur said.

Ons Jabeur recently concluded her Madrid Open campaign, where she lost 0-6, 7-5, 6-1 to 18th seed Madison Keys in the quarterfinals.

