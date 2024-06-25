Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis enjoy a workout session together; Tommy Paul delights in girlfriend Paige Lorenze's support after Queen's Club win

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka relished quality time with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis during a workout session. In other news, Tommy Paul expressed admiration for his girlfriend Paige Lorenze's support following American's Queen's Club victory.

Meanwhile, Nina Stojanovic shared her thoughts on Novak Djokovic's last-minute withdrawal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Andy Murray's mother Judy called out British media for disclosing private details about her son's health.

Also, tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Casper Ruud, and girlfriend Maria Galligani rocked the Vogue World in Paris with glamorous outfits.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Aryna Sabalenka and boyfriend Georgios Frangulis bond together during a workout session

Aryna Sabalenka shared a fun workout video on Instagram with her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis. In the video, Sabalenka can be seen pushing herself on the treadmill, while Frangulis playfully lifts a small. The Belarusian suggested that Frangulis would hit the gym a bit later.

Trending

"After that he went to the gym," Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram post featuring boyfriend Georgios Frangulis

Aryna Sabalenka was forced to retire from her quarterfinal match against eventual runner-up Anna Kalinskaya due to a shoulder injury at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin. The Belarusian is expected to participate at the Wimbledon Championships next, where she reached the semifinals in 2021 and 2023.

Tommy Paul overjoyed with girlfriend Paige Lorenze's support following Queen's Club victory

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze wrote a touching note to the American tennis player after he secured his third ATP title at the Queen's Club Championships in London, defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti 6-1, 7-6 (8).

Sharing photos of them with the trophy on Instagram, Lorenze expressed her pride and support for the American tennis star.

"Love celebrating your hard-earned victory along side you @tommypaull. I am so proud of you, and grateful to be by your side through every win and challenge. Here’s to many more! I love you!" she wrote.

Paul acknowledged her message with an adorable comment:

"Love you," Paul wrote.

Tommy Paul reacts to Paige Lorenze's wishes: (Screenshot of Tommy Paul's comment on Instagram)

Tommy Paul, who was slated to participate at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne next, withdrew from the ATP 250 tournament in favor of the Wimbledon Championships.

Nina Stojanovic discusses Novak Djokovic's withdrawal from the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Nina Stojanovic (L) and Novak Djokovic (R) at the Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics just before his mixed doubles bronze medal match with partner Nina Stojanovic against Ashleigh Barty and John Peers. This decision followed Djokovic's loss in the men's singles bronze medal match to Pablo Carreno Busta and drew criticism from the tennis community.

Speaking on the Reketiranje podcast, Stojanovic mentioned they haven't discussed the incident despite meeting Djokovic a few times since Tokyo.

"I didn't talk to Novak Djokovic after that, I didn't have an opportunity, I saw him two or three times, I saw him on May 25... but I didn't have the opportunity or time, because of my obligation... I think that conversation will happen once and I hope it will happen," Nina Stojanovic said.

Stojanovic expressed difficulty in dealing with online critics who blamed her for Djokovic's singles loss.

"I don't want to say anything ugly, but it's not a nice feeling when you read later the ugly statements saying it was because of me that [Novak Djokovic] was tired for the singles," Nina Stojanovic said. "Someone has to make the story interesting."

Novak Djokovic's participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics was recently announced by the Olympic Committee of Serbia.

Andy Murray's mother Judy criticizes media for revealing Brit's private medical records

Andy Murray's mother Judy accused the British media of leaking her son's private medical records and disputed reports that he was ruled out of the Wimbledon Championships after retiring mid-match due to a back injury at the Cinch Championships in Queen's Club.

Reacting to an article by The Telegraph, Judy clarified on social media that Murray's status for Wimbledon hasn't been determined despite speculation following a spinal cyst operation.

"When your private medical details are leaked to the media by someone you thought you could trust. So disappointing. And - FYI - not ruled out yet," Judy Murray wrote on X.

Tennis stars make stylish appearance at the Vogue World in Paris

Venus and Serena Williams showcased their style at Place Vendome during Vogue World in Paris. Serena Williams dazzled in a vibrant blue custom off-white gown, while Venus Williams sported a striking Marine Serre ensemble crafted from repurposed tennis bags as they walked on the runway.

Watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

Five-time Grand Slam champion Maria Sharapova also graced the event in an all-Schiaparelli outfit, alongside Casper Ruud and his girlfriend Maria Galligani, who wore Dior ensembles.

Expand Tweet

Vogue World Paris 2024 is a spectacular fashion event that celebrates the fusion of French fashion and sports in anticipation of the 2024 Olympic Games.