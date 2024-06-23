Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka confirms relationship with boyfriend Georgios Frangulis; Anna Kalinskaya overjoyed as she and boyfriend Jannik Sinner achieve grasscourt milestone on same day

Aryna Sabalenka publicly acknowledged her relationship with 'boyfriend' Georgios Frangulis during a fun challenge at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin. In other news, Anna Kalinskaya expressed delight as she and her boyfriend Jannik Sinner achieved grasscourt milestone on the same day.

Aryna Sabalenka confirms relationship status with Georgios Frangulis during fun challenge in Berlin

Aryna Sabalenka recently made her relationship public with Georgios Frangulis. Although they’ve been seen together often, it was during the ecotrans Ladies Open’s ‘Phone Challenge’ in Berlin that Aryna Sabalenka referred to Frangulis as her ‘boyfriend’ for the first time in a public setting.

When asked about her favorite Instagram account during the challenge, Aryna Sabalenka revealed it was her boyfriend's, with Frangulis' account graphic appearing in the video, confirming their relationship.

Watch Aryna Sabalenka's video here:

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka was forced to retire from her quarterfinal match against eventual finalist Anna Kalinskaya due to a shoulder injury.

Anna Kalinskaya thrilled after she and her boyfriend Jannik Sinner reached their maiden finals on grass

Anna Kalinskaya and Jannik Sinner both reached their maiden grass-court finals on the same day. Sinner defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-4, 7-6(3) in the semifinals of the Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, while Kalinskaya beat Victoria Azarenka 6-1, 6-7(3), 6-1 to advance to the final at the ecotrans Ladies Open in Berlin.

Kalinskaya was thrilled to learn of Sinner's success and hoped to watch him play the next day.

"I’m just trying to be a little bit as good as him... Let's see if we can watch each other tomorrow. Congratulations to him, I’m gonna text him now. I’m so happy," Kalinskaya said in an on-court post-match interview.

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will face fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz in the final on June 23. Anna Kalinskaya, on the other hand, will take on either Coco Gauff or Jessica Pegula in the final.

Bill Gates expresses excitement for Roger Federer's newly released documentary

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates fondly reflected on his time playing charity matches alongside Roger Federer while expressing his excitement for the latter's newly-released documentary, 'Federer: Twelve Final Days.'

Posting a throwback photo from their first charity event together, Gates mentioned that the memories of that day were still fresh in his mind.

"I still think about the day I got to play with a legend. Congratulations on Federer: Twelve Final Days, @rogerfederer. I can’t wait to see it," Gates wrote.

Gates posted the same photo on his Instagram story with a caption praising Federer’s excellence both on and off the court. He also included the documentary’s trailer in another story.

"@rogerfederer is incredible on and off the court", "Can’t wait to watch the Federer doc," Gates captioned his Instagram stories.

Bill Gates on Instagram

Tennis journalist calls out Stefanos Tsitsipas' controversial view on gender roles

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg expressed his outrage over Stefanos Tsitsipas’ recent comments on gender roles. Tsitsipas posted a video on his Instagram story depicting traditional gender roles, showing men as protectors and providers, while women create and turn houses into homes.

Reacting to Tsitsipas's Instagram story, Rothenberg urged the ATP to assess their players' views on women.

"Between the many abuse accusations against players, Kyrgios fanboying Andrew Tate, and now whatever the heck this is, the ATP is long overdue a cultural reckoning about women, good lord."

Billie Jean King lauds Angel Reese's WNBA double-double milestone with Chicago Sky

Billie Jean King praised Chicago Sky's Angel Reese for setting a new record for the most consecutive double-doubles by a rookie during the team's 83-72 victory over the Dallas Wings.

King commended Reese's achievements on X (formerly Twitter):

"Congratulations, Angel Reese!"

Prior to her historic seventh double-double, Angel Reese was on par with the six achieved by Tina Charles in 2010 and Cindy Brown in 1998.