Tennis News Today: Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov dies in "apparent suicide"; Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa take a spin in color-coordinated Aston Martin car

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and former ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov dies in "apparent suicide" at the age of 42.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa enjoyed a joyride in matching Aston Martin car amid their 2024 Miami Open campaigns. Meanwhile, Simona Halep reconnected with former coach Darren Cahill in Miami following the revocation of the Romanian's doping ban.

Also, Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena expressed her admiration as the Serb showed off his basketball skills by scoring a long-range three-pointer.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis headlines:

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov dies in "apparent suicide"

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend and former ice hockey player, Konstantin Koltsov, has tragically died by jumping from a balcony in an "apparent suicide" at just 42 years of age.

The Miami-Dade police department, in a statement, revealed that they were summoned to a high-end hotel close to Miami Beach on Monday morning due to an incident involving a man who had leaped from a balcony. The statement further clarified that there are no suspicions of foul play, and the case is now under the Homicide Bureau for further investigation.

"At approximately 12:39 AM, Bal Harbour Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, 9703 Collins Avenue, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony," the Miami Dade police department said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

Aryna Sabalenka, who lost her father Sergey in 2019, is expected to play at the Miami Open as she was seen at a practice session after the tragic news broke out. Aryna Sabalenka is seeded second and received a bye into the second round where she will face Paula Badosa.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa take a spin in Aston Martin car

Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa showed off their coordinated style by getting new emerald green tennis rackets that perfectly match the Aston Martin they recently received from the car manufacturer.

The couple is set to participate in the Miami Open where Tsitsipas, who is the 10th seed, has been given a bye into the second round where he will compete against either Luciano Darderi or Denis Shapovalov.

Badosa, meanwhile, has already triumphed over former World No. 1 Simona Halep in the first round, who was returning after a successful appeal against a doping ban. The Spaniard is now set to face the second seed, Aryna Sabalenka, in the next round.

Tsitsipas expressed his long-standing loyalty to the Aston Martin brand, calling the car a "really cool morning surprise."

"We have been loyal to the brand for so many years and today we are matching rackets and cars, Wilson Blade 98, New Aston Martin DBX707..Thank You, Aston Martin, this is a really cool morning surprise," Tsitsipas wrote.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on Instagram

Simona Halep and former coach Darren Cahill back together at 2024 Miami Open 2024 after doping ban clearance

Simona Halep and her former coach Darren Cahill were spotted practicing together at the Miami Open as she makes her comeback to the WTA tour after her successful appeal against a doping ban.

Cahill, who played a pivotal role in Halep's victory at the 2018 French Open, is currently coaching reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

The image of their practice session was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, March 19.

Halep's hopes of a successful comeback ended in disappointment as she lost in the first round to Spain's Paula Badosa 1-6, 6-4, 6-3. The Spaniard will face Aryna Sabalenka next.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena expresses her admiration as the Serb flaunts his basketball skills

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena expressed her delight as the Serb showcased his basketball skills at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

After bowing out of the BNP Paribas tournament third round and withdrawing from the Miami Open, Djokovic made a stopover in LA where he attended an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. After the match, the Serb demonstrated his prowess on the court by sinking a long-range three-pointer, followed by a tribute to LeBron James' iconic celebration.

"Not too bad ha?😜 👑@kingjames," Djokovic captioned the Instagram reel.

Jelena expressed her admiration with heart and fire emojis in a comment on the Instagram post.

"Oh boy, ive seen this before 🤫😍😍❤️🔥☄️," Jelena commented.

Screengrab from Instagram