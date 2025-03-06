Tennis News Today: Ben Shelton refuses to interact with interviewer after strange exchange; Carlos Alcaraz addresses Indian Wells surface change, and more

Ben Shelton refused to talk with an interviewer after an awkward exchange. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz asked Elena Rybakina to team up with him for mixed doubles.

In other news, Carlos Alcaraz shared his thoughts on the new surface at the Indian Wells. Also, Jaz Agassi stood by her elder brother as he played baseball.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Ben Shelton declines to speak to an interviewer

Ben Shelton was involved in a weird on-court moment during his exhibition doubles match at the Indian Wells. The American star teamed up with Emma Navarro for the Eisenhower Cup.

Navarro won the toss and the on-court interviewer asked the American duo about their decision. However, before handing the mic to Shelton, the interviewer made a weird noise, much to the displeasure of Shelton. The 22-year-old refused to answer questions and said:

"Someone else gotta grab the mic, I'm not talking to you"

Taylor Fritz makes a special offer to Elena Rybakina

Taylor Fritz and Elena Rybakina teamed up for a special Tie Break Tens event before the Indian Wells. The duo played well, winning both their matches against Daniil Medvedev/Amanda Anisimova and Ben Shelton/Emma Navarro.

Fritz and Rybakina defeated Tommy Paul and Madison Keys in the final to win the title and the $200,000 cash prize. Fritz was delighted with the result and admitted that he had asked Rybakina to partner him at the US Open later in the year.

"I just asked Elena if she wants to play mixed at the US Open, so let’s see. Hopefully she says yes," Fritz said.

"Hopefully, I’ll play," Elena Rybakina responded.

Carlos Alcaraz shares his thoughts on the surface change at the Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz opened up about the latest surface change at the Indian Wells. The Spanish star is gunning for his third title in row at the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

Talking about the change of surface, Alcaraz admitted that he did not understand the decision. The new Indian Wells court is expected to be faster with low bounce. However, the World No. 3 believes that the change was not necessary.

"The court is faster, right? I don't know. Honestly, it's a change that I didn't understand when I saw it. It was 25 years the tournament, it was the same court, and then right now has changed. I don't know the reason why (they) did it," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz Agassi rallies behind her brother Jaden

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz Agassi was seen cheering for her brother Jaden. Jaden Agassi took the field to represent Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers.

Germany suffered a 0-10 loss to Colombia following which Jaz Agassi posted a story to try and lift her brother's spirit. She uploaded a clip of him pitching on her Instagram story with a one-word caption.

"Beast," expressing pride in his efforts.

