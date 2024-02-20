Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz criticizes himself after shock Argentina Open exit; Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden enjoys beach getaway with girlfriend Catherine Holt

Carlos Alcaraz criticized himself as he reflected on his shock loss to Nicolas Jarry at the 2024 Argentina Open semifinal.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden soaked up the sun on a beach vacation with his girlfriend Catherine Holt. Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina’s coach Lovro Zovko joked about "not shaving his beard" after Kazakh's 2024 Qatar Open final loss to Iga Swiatek.

Also, Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel explored the Mediterranean scenery during a hiking trip with friends in Mallorca.

Carlos Alcaraz criticizes his performance following Argentina Open SF exit

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz expressed disappointment in his performance following a shock defeat to Chile's Nicolas Jarry, 7-6(2), 6-3, in the semifinal at the 2024 Argentina Open.

In the aftermath of this defeat, the Spaniard evaluated his performance and shared his thoughts on the defeat.

"It is true that expectations are generated in me in the tournaments where I go... maybe people think that I have to win every match, but Jarry has a level that can beat anyone," Carlos Alcaraz said (via ATPtour.com).

The two-time Grand Slam champion also confessed to repeating the same errors he committed last year.

"It's a shame to see that I haven't improved some things in my concentration since 2023. There's no other way, it's something pending, and my level of play is based on the level of attitude and energy I'm in," Carlos Alcaraz added.

Carlos Alcaraz will now be taking on Brazilian wildcard Thiago Monteiro in the first round of the 2024 Rio Open on Tuesday, February 20.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden enjoys beach getaway with girlfriend Catherine Holt

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son Jaden shared pictures of his beach trip with his girlfriend Catherine Holt on social media.

In an Instagram story initially shared by Holt, the couple was observed basking in the sun on the beach, wearing coordinating black sunglasses.

Elena Rybakina’s coach makes light of Kazakh's loss in 2024 Qatar Open final

Elena Rybakina's coach Lovro Zovko humorously responded to Kazakh's loss in the 2024 Qatar Open final, where she was defeated by top seed Iga Swiatek, 7-6(8), 6-2.

Zovko shared a picture with Rybakina and her coaching team after the trophy ceremony on social media. Despite the loss, he complimented Rybakina’s form in the last fortnight and expressed optimism for the next challenges.

"Those last 3 weeks could have been a dream. Two balls. And could have been a dream. Like this, it was an amazing 3 weeks. Packed with emotions. And I am amazed and proud of the work that they are doing. Off to my home. Office closed for the next 3 days. Thank you to everyone. P.S. should not have shaved before the final😟," Zovko wrote.

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel explores Mallorca's mountains and Mediterranean scenery during hiking trip

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel documented her hiking adventure in Spain on her social media accounts.

Maribel posted photos and videos of her hiking in the Serra de Tramuntana, a mountainous region in Mallorca where she grew up. She also showcased the stunning panorama of the Mediterranean Sea seen from the mountain's summit.

