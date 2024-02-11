Tennis News Today: Carlos Alcaraz shows off new haircut ahead of 2024 Argentina Open title defense; Serena Williams and Coco Gauff disagree over UNO rule

Carlos Alcaraz has given fans a glimpse of his new look ahead of his title defense at the 2024 Argentina Open in Buenos Aires.

#1 - Carlos Alcaraz sports fresh new haircut ahead of his title defense at the 2024 Argentina Open

Carlos Alcaraz unveiled a new look of himself as he prepares to defend his Argentina Open title in Buenos Aires.

The ATP 250 tournament, which runs from February 12-18 on outdoor clay courts, will have Alcaraz as the top seed. The Spaniard won the title in his debut appearance at the tournament, beating Cameron Norrie in straight sets in the final.

The World No. 2 shared a picture of his new haircut on his Instagram stories and captioned it with emojis.

Carlos Alcaraz on Instagram

Carlos Alcaraz received a bye in this year’s tournament and will meet either Juan Pablo Varillas or a qualifier in the second round.

#2 - Serena Williams and Coco Gauff share their thoughts on the rule against stacking 'Draw 2' cards in UNO

Serena Williams and Coco Gauff are currently in disagreement over UNO's official guidelines regarding the 'Draw 2' rule, which prohibits players from stacking cards.

Recently, an Instagram account reignited the debate surrounding the 'Draw 2' rule.

"Take note that you can only put down one card at a time; you cannot stack two or more cards together on the same turn. For example, you cannot put down a Draw Two on top of another Draw Two, or Wild Draw Four during the same turn, or put down two Wild Draw Four cards together," the account wrote.

As the post gained widespread attention, both Williams and Gauff shared their thoughts on the matter. Gauff did not accept the rule, humorously asking UNO to "keep it to themselves."

"Gurl. Uno lemme tell you a piece of advice. Some things you just need to keep to yourself cuz no... I repent! I refuse!" Gauff wrote.

On the contrary, Serena Williams said she had been saying the same thing for a long time.

"I been told y'all," Serena Williams wrote.

Coco Gauff and Serena Williams on Instagram

#3 - Sloane Stephens looks back at her 2013 Australian Open SF against Victoria Azarenka

Sloane Stephens recently revisited her 2013 Australian Open semifinal against Victoria Azarenka and reflected on their rivalry.

In a video shared by the Australian Open on X (formerly Twitter), Stephens recalled her run in Melbourne, where she made it to her first Grand Slam semifinals, only to lose to Azarenka in straight sets.

The 30-year-old talked about a previously strained relationship with Azarenka, not revealing the reason but expressing surprise at their lack of camaraderie.

"Oh, this match was a situation. Was a total situation. We had crazy beef for like a long time, like a long time. Since resolved. Like, what's so crazy is that the first-ever professional player that like gave me a chance and an opportunity to hit with them was Vika. I was like 15, and they had come up to Saddlebrook, and I practiced with her for two days, and it was like the best experience ever," Sloane Stephens said.

#4 - Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel offers a peek into Spaniards's Golf session

Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel offered a sneak peek into their golf outing on Instagram.

Rafael Nadal often takes part in golf tournaments. He secured fifth position at the Balearic Golf Championship in June 2022 and participated in the 'Solidarity Tournament' in Mallorca in September 2023 to raise funds for his foundation.

Watch the video below:

