Tennis News Today: Elena Rybakina makes shattering "no support" claim about WTA players in coach Stefano Vukov's case; Martina Navratilova furious about Jannik Sinner verdict, and more

Elena Rybakina opened up about the lack of support from the WTA during Stefano Vukov's case. Meanwhile, Matteo Berretinni opened up about the biggest win of his career.

In other news, Martina Navratilova weighed in on Jannik Sinner's doping controversy. Also, Amanda Anisimova reacted to her first-round loss in Dubai.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Elena Rybakina gets emotional over lack of support from players during Stefano Vukov's trial

Elena Rybakina opened up about the situation surrounding her former coach Stefano Vukov, who was banned by the WTA after the investigation concluded, which ruled that the Croat breached the WTA's code of conduct. Speaking about the situation, Rybakina claimed that she got no support from her colleagues.

Rybakina, who constantly defended Vukov against any wrongdoings, was disappointed with the Croatian's ban and expressed her disappointment at how the situation was handled.

"It's very disappointing the way it's been handled, just the outcome. No one offered any support. Honestly don't need. There is couple players I'm in touch more. But to say that I have very, very close friends on tour, it's I think not true just because we competing against each other. Everybody's surrounded by their teams," the Kazakh told the media after her second-round win at the Dubai Tennis Championships.

Matteo Berretinni opens up after finally beating Novak Djokovic after five attempts

Matteo Berretinni registered his first-ever win against Novak Djokovic at the Qatar Open. The Italian star won the match in straight sets to defeat the Serbian star for the first time in five attempts.

Speaking during his on-court interview, Berretinni showed his delight at finally getting the better of Djokovic. The Italian star admitted that he was dreaming about this day for a long time.

“It’s something I’ve been looking to do for a long time. I played him in the most important events on tour. I had the honor and pleasure to play him. I worked really hard to be back here and be at this level. I knew my level was high. I just needed matches like this. The hard work I’ve put in the last months worked really well today. I’m happy with my performance. I enjoyed my time out there, which is the most important thing,” Berretinni said.

Martina Navratilova speaks about the Jannik Sinner doping case

Former WTA star Martina Navratilova made her feelings known about Jannik Sinner's doping controversy. The World No. 1 was handed a 3-month ban for failing a drug test and is set to return before the Italian Open.

Speaking on the incident, Navratilova admitted that the situation was messy. The 68-year-old further added that the ban felt like a 'forced vacation' for Sinner but was glad that the whole thing was finally put to bed.

"I think this still stinks. We are trying to keep out dopers… and Jannik Sinner is not that…this 3 month suspension doesn’t help anyone. At least Jannik will be done with this and will have a forced vacation instead. Tennis loses in every way," Martina Navratilova posted on X.

Amanda Anisimova posts on social media after her first-round loss in Dubai

Amanda Anisimova took to social media after her shock first-round loss in Dubai. The American came into the tournament fresh from winning the Qatar Open. However, she suffered an early exit in Dubai at the hands of compatriot McCartney Kessler.

Anisimova took to social media after the defeat and claimed that she was proud of her effort and would come back strongly.

"Omgg. Me on my period + no sleep.. What a day. Still proud of my efforts," Anisimova said.

Amanda Animisova's Instagram story

