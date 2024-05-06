Tennis News Today: Iga Swiatek shares Rafael Nadal inspiration behind Madrid Open win; Paula Badosa & Stefanos Tsitsipas part ways; Diego Schwartzman announces shock retirement

Iga Swiatek opened up about drawing inspiration from tennis legend Rafael Nadal to win her maiden Madrid Open title against Aryna Sabalenka. In other news, Paula Badosa announced her separation from boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas after less than a year of being together.

Meanwhile, Diego Schwartzman revealed his plan to retire from competitive tennis in 2025 after making a last appearance in his home tournament. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared his thoughts on Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud after being dissed by the former in the past.

Also, Iga Swiatek addressed the topic of women tennis players competing against men following Madrid Open win. Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shared a sneak peek into her Miami Grand Prix Paddock adventure.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Iga Swiatek talks about Rafael Nadal's influence in her victory over Aryna Sabalenka in Madrid Open final

Iga Swiatek talked about how Rafael Nadal's mental fortitude during his 2022 Australian Open comeback win against Daniil Medvedev inspired her 7-5, 4-6, 7-6(7) victory over Aryna Sabalenka in the 2024 Madrid Open final.

"Honestly, one of the things that came to mind is that Rafa had a couple of matches like that. The boys have three sets at least, so I guess they have more time for that to happen. I remember when he played against Medvedev in Australia and something clicked," Swiatek said in her post-match press conference (via Punto de Break).

Swiatek revealed she found hope by channeling Nadal's ability to manage pressure during the intense match.

"He also suffered from being tense and from stress. I'm not sure because I haven't talked to him, but I've felt that. That has given me hope. I would say that looking only at the finals, this has been the most intense and craziest I have ever played. That it's final makes it even crazier," she added.

Iga Swiatek is now expected to participate in the upcoming Italian Open where she is a two-time champion (2021 and 2022).

Paula Badosa parts ways with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa announced the end of her relationship with boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas, less than a year after they went public during the 2023 French Open. Sharing the news on Instagram, Badosa reflected on their time together, emphasizing that their parting was mutual and friendly.

"After careful consideration and many cherished moments together, Stefanos and I have decided to amicably part ways. We have shared a journey filled with love and learning, and it is as friends with immense mutual respect that we now choose to move forward on our own paths," Badosa wrote on her Instagram story.

"We are grateful for the support of our friends, family, and all who have been part of our story. As we transition into this new chapter of our lives, we continue to wish each other nothing but the best in our endeavors. We kindly ask for privacy during this time, and we thank you for your understanding and respect," she added.

Paula Badosa announces breakup on Instagram

Both Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas faced early exits at the 2024 Madrid Open. Badosa lost 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 to compatriot Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, while, sixth-seeded Tsitsipas faced a 6-4, 6-4 defeat against Thiago Monteiro in the second round.

Diego Schwartzman announced his plans to retire from professional tennis in 2025

Diego Schwartzman announced his retirement following a 14-year-long professional tennis journey. The former World No. 8 disclosed details about his farewell tournament through a heartfelt message on Instagram, accompanied by nostalgic photos from his career.

"What a trip! How many moments I never imagined, how many anecdotes I never dreamed, how many people I met that helped me grow, that taught me so much, that made me a player and a much better person than anyone ever thought I would be including myself," Schwartzman wrote.

Additionally, Schwartzman revealed the venue of his final professional match.

"Let this 2024 be that way, hopefully getting the opportunity to compete in the tournaments I enjoy the most. And in 2025, in Argentina, to be able to have my final moment, the most beautiful closure I can imagine," he added.

Diego Schwartzman recently faced an exit against Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the qualifying round at the Madrid Open. The Argentine will face Ramos-Vinolas again in the upcoming Italian Open qualifier.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Drake and Kendrick Lamar's rap feud

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian weighed in on the Drake-Kendrick Lamar rap feud, considering his own history with the Canadian rapper. The rappers' decade-long tension exploded with diss tracks like "Like That" and "Push Ups," which were met by counter-tracks from the Canadian rapper.

Ohanian joined the fray with a Simpsons meme suggesting the American rapper dominated the fight.

Kendrick Lamar’s latest release, ‘Not Like Us,’ directly warns Drake against disrespecting Williams, emphasizing their shared upbringing in Compton. This adds another layer to the conflict, considering Ohanian’s own past conflict with Drake, who once called him a “groupie” (a person who is an ardent admirer of someone famous and follows them on tour) in a song.

Iga Swiatek addresses the women vs. men tennis debate following Madrid Open victory

Iga Swiatek at the 2022 WTA Finals

Iga Swiatek shared her view on the potential outcome of women facing men in tennis, echoing Serena Williams' sentiments from a 2013 talk show appearance.

Swiatek addressed the topic in a post-match press conference after winning her maiden Madrid Open title against Aryna Sabalenka, acknowledging that women would likely be outmatched by men but stressed the importance of focusing on the emotional aspect of the sport rather than making direct comparisons.

"If we had to play against a man, we would lose. It's not about that. It's about how two tennis players play against each other. I think we can have great matches. I'm number one, but I see these players in the Top 10 who can play very intense battles," Swiatek told the press.

"It's about the emotions it awakens in people, we shouldn't compare the level of tennis, but what it generates in you when you watch it. I think people can learn a lot from watching women's tennis, it can be interesting and emotional," Iga Swiatek added.

Serena Williams discussed the differences between men's and women's tennis on Late Night with David Letterman in 2013, particularly in light of Andy Murray's proposed exhibition match against her. Williams admitted she wouldn't stand a chance against Murray and predicted a quick match, possibly ending within 10 minutes.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle shares highlights of her day from the Miami GP paddock

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to give her followers a glimpse into her day at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix’s paddock.

While fulfilling her media responsibilities, Riddle shared snapshots of her encounters, including meeting Susie Wolff, the wife of Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s leader Toto Wolff, and renowned British makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. The social media influencer also captured the paddock’s staircases, which brought back memories of the magical world of Harry Potter.

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

