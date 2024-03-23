Tennis News Today: Nick Kyrgios weighs in on who should join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal & Roger Federer on Mount Rushmore of tennis; Serena Williams celebrates husband Alexis Ohanian's Reddit IPO launch

Nick Kyrgios shared his perspective on who should join Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer on Mount Rushmore of tennis while Serena Williams congratulated her husband Alexis Ohanian on Reddit's successful IPO launch.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic attended the Miami Open launch party along with Daniil Medvedev & Grigor Dimitrov, despite not competing.

Alex de Minaur recalled being turned down by his girlfriend Katie Boulter, while, Jannik Sinner shared insights on his off-court relationship with rival Carlos Alcaraz.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis news:

Nick Kyrgios shares his opinion on who should join Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic on Mount Rushmore of tennis

Nick Kyrgios believes that Andy Murray deserves to be on the Mount Rushmore of tennis, alongside Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Roger Federer.

The “Big 3” Djokovic, Nadal, and Federer top the list of most Grand Slam wins among male tennis players, with 24, 22, and 20 Majors respectively. Murray, who has three Slam titles and two singles Olympic gold medals to his name, is one of the only three men to have held the World No. 1 spot in the last two decades, apart from the Big 3.

Recently, in response to a query on X (formerly Twitter) about who should join the Big 3 on tennis' Mount Rushmore, Nick Kyrgios asserted that Murray rightfully deserved a place among the legendary trio.

"Murray," tweeted Kyrgios.

Serena Williams congratulates husband Alexis Ohanian on Reddit's IPO launch

Serena Williams expressed her pride on husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian celebrating the company’s IPO launch.

Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit in 2005, aimed to make it the 'front page of the internet'. Despite briefly leaving the board in 2010, Ohanian returned in 2015 to guide the company alongside Steve Huffman. The IPO, starting at $34 per share, raised $519 million and valued Reddit at nearly $6.5 billion.

Williams congratulated Ohanian on X (formerly Twitter), applauding his vision and leadership as a spouse, parent, and entrepreneur.

"In 2005 @alexisohanian had an idea to start an online community. That idea became Reddit and today is its IPO. Alexis I am so proud of you as a business man, My man and a dad. Congrats on your IPO! It’s crazy to know you have even bigger things you are doing !" Williams wrote.

Despite Miami Open Withdrawal, Novak Djokovic graces the launch party along with Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov

Novak Djokovic, along with Grigor Dimitrov and Daniil Medvedev, attended the Le Club Lacoste Miami Open Launch Party in Miami Beach, Florida on March 19. The Serb was present at the event despite his recent withdrawal from the tournament due to his personal and professional commitments.

On March 21, Djokovic posted several photos on his Instagram account from the event.

"Crocodiles in Miami," Djokovic wrote.

Alex de Minaur hilariously recalls being rejected by his girlfriend Katie Boulter

Alex de Minaur disclosed that he initially faced rejection from Katie Boulter when he initially sought to ask her out on a date.

De Minaur recently shared insights into the early stages of their romance during a conversation with Tennis Channel's Nick Monroe. Reflecting on the time when Boulter turned down his initial invitation, the 25-year-old remarked:

"Well, I guess everyone’s going to know this now… The first time I asked her out, she straight up said no. I asked her out for a coffee date, and she replied with no... That was tough to take, but being the persistent person that I am, I asked again and she said maybe. So we went with that, and here we are."

The tennis couple, who started dating in early 2020, are currently participating in the 2024 Miami Open. De Minaur is seeded ninth and has received a bye into the second round where he will face Japan's Kwon Soon-woo.

Boulter, on the other hand, defeated Brenda Fruhvirtova 7-6 (5), 1-0 in the second round after receiving a bye in the first. The 24th-seeded Brit will now face 11th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round.

Jannik Sinner talks about his off-court relationship with Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner opened up on his off-court equation with rival Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner is seeded second at the Miami Open and has received a bye into the second round where he will face compatriot Andrea Vavassori.

In a press conference ahead of hismatch, the Italian was questioned about his developing rivalry with Alcaraz. The 22-year-old said that although they do not frequently communicate off the court, they hold mutual respect for each other’s tennis skills.

"When we play against, it's a very good matchup, we both try our best. We have a lot of respect for each other and, obviously, off the court we don't speak that much because he has his own things and I have my things," Sinner said.

"He's a player who can show so many things and he has a lot of emotions. He shows really good fighting spirit and everyone is different no, I'm not showing so many emotions on the court but it works as well on my side," Sinner added.

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz has received a bye into the second round where he will face compatriot Roberto Carballes Baena on Saturday, March 23.

