Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic breaks silence on his injury; Nick Kyrgios visibly frustrated over Indian Wells tradition, and more

Novak Djokovic opened up on his injury issue in Qatar while Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze stood up for tennis WAGS. In other news, Nick Kyrgios expressed his frustration over the long cart ride from the locker room to the main stadium at the Indian Wells.

Additionally, Novak Djokovic revealed why Andy Murray took the time to decide if he wanted to coach him. On that note, let's take a look at today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic discusses his injury concern after Qatar Open exit

Novak Djokovic offered clarification after a video of him limping at the airport went viral after his Qatar Open exit at the hands of Matteo Berrettini. Speaking at his press conference ahead of the BNP Paribas open in Indian Wells, Djokovic gave a clarification regarding the same.

"Yeah, I saw that (the video). No, it was something different, actually. It was not an injury. The injury is behind me. I mean, hopefully. I haven't felt any problems prior to Doha, end of Doha tournament I felt completely fine, as I have felt in the lead-up to Indian Wells, my training weeks," Djokovic said.

The Serb will face Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open and whoever wins, will face either Francisco Cerundolo or Mackenzie McDonald in the third round of the Masters 1000 event.

Paige Lorenze takes a stand for tennis WAGs

Tommy Paul's girlfriend Paige Lorenze took a stand for the tennis WAGs. The American influencer also put a spotlight on her personal endeavours, claiming that she is more than just a 'woman on the sideline'.

Lorenze has established a robust presence with her fashion and lifestyle brand, Dairy Boy.' She has also hosted a few pop-up events around Grand Slams and other important tournaments. The American influencer also gave a shout-out to her fellow WAGs and showed admiration for their aspirations.

"The WAGs I’m close with are ambitious, hardworking and deeply supportive, not only of their partners, but also of each other," Paul’s girlfriend said.

Nick Kyrgios slams the BNP Paribas Open for the long journey from the locker room to the stadium

Nick Kyrgios was frustrated by the long cart ride at the Indian Well Tennis Garden. The Aussie star lost in the first round at the BNP Paribas Open 2025.

While on the cart, Kyrgios expressed his frustration at how long it took to reach the stadium. He further added that Indian Wells is one of the few places that does not have a locker room adjoined to the stadium.

"Surely that have a better way to report..you know what I mean..is this the only way in for the players..surely not bro like there's no entrance in the locker room..that's crazy stuff bro, they,ve got to fix that...this is one of the only tournaments where the main locker room does not link up to the main court..no point in doing a warmup this point" said Kyrgios (via X)

Novak Djokovic reveals the reason behind Andy Murray extending his coaching tenure

Novak Djokovic recently opened up on his courting Andy Murray to extend his coaching tenure until the French Open. The former World No. 1 was Djokovic's coaching team during the Australian Open.

During his press conference before the BNP Paribas 2025, the Serb gave a sneak peek into why Andy Murray took his time to extend his partnership with him until the clay season.

"I mean, for me personally, I want to keep going, like the same day we finished the tournament, so I told him that but for him, it took some time to go back and reflect on the partnership. We're going to speak after Miami, obviously, but I think the plan is to go all the way till the end of Roland Garros, I think, and yeah, hopefully Wimbledon, as well," Novak Djokovic told the media in Indian Wells on Thursday.

