Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer & Rafael Nadal come together for special tribute; Danielle Collins' boyfriend makes 1st on-court appearance; Naomi Osaka channels Beyonce's excitement

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic paid homage to Joao Sousa at his farewell ceremony at the 2024 Estoril Open, while Danielle Collins' boyfriend Bryna Kipp made his first appearance on court at the 2024 Charleston Open.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka channeled her inner Beyonce after finding out that she still fits into her old outfit from the 2019 US Open. Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena explored the serene Japanese Garden in Monte-Carlo ahead of her husband's clay-court campaign.

Also, Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako sent a heartfelt message following the Russian's Charleston Open final loss against Collins.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis news:

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic join forces to honor Joao Sousa at his farewell ceremony

Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal conveyed a heartfelt message to Portuguese tennis star Joao Sousa, who bid adieu to the sport at 35. Sousa’s last singles match was at the 2024 Estoril Open, where he was defeated by the fifth-seeded Arthur Fils with a score of 7-5, 6-4 in the first round.

His home tournament marked the occasion with a special ceremony dedicated to Sousa, including a video montage featuring tributes from his rivals Djokovic, Federer, and Nadal.

Danielle Collins' boyfriend makes first appearance at the 2024 Charleston Open

Danielle Collins clinched her second trophy of the season at the 2024 Charleston Open, with boyfriend Bryan Kipp by her side. Collins, who just won her biggest career title at the Miami Open, defeated Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Elise Mertens, and Maria Sakkari en route to the finals where she overcame fourth seed Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1.

During her trophy ceremony speech, Collins expressed her gratitude for Kipp's support and appreciation.

"Thank you to my special team over there. Bryan, you had a crazy work week, and you got here just in the nick of time, and have been here the last couple of days supporting me, and always helping and bringing such a big smile on my face," Collins said in her speech.

Naomi Osaka shares Beyonce-like excitement on fitting into her 2019 US Open attire

Naomi Osaka shared her excitement after fitting into her 2019 US Open kit.

Collaborating with the Japanese brand Sacai, Osaka wore a unique ensemble consisting of a double-layered black skirt paired with an orange and black bodysuit. Taking to Instagram, she posted a video of trying out her 2019 US Open outfit and expressed joy at being able to wear it again.

“Wait can I describe what this is? What you’re looking at … So this is my US Open 2019 outfit and honestly, I didn’t think I could zip this up so… I’m very excited!” Osaka can be heard saying in the clip.

Osaka referenced a video of popstar Beyonce, excitedly telling rapper husband Jay-Z that she fit into her Coachella 2018 dress after significant post-pregnancy weight loss.

“I know. I’m very pumped. It’s giving that clip where Beyonce called Jay-Z cuz she fit back into her gold outfit. I’m feeling the same exact way,” she added.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena explores the serene Japanese Garden in Monte-Carlo

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena recently visited the famous Japanese Garden in Monte-Carlo ahead of her husband's clay-court campaign.

The 37-year-old explored the serene park known for its zen design and shared highlights on social media, where she can be seen posing against the scenic backdrop. Jelena chose a relaxed outfit, combining a blush camisole with a grey sweater and jeans.

Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako sends her adorable message after Charleston Open final loss

Daria Kasatkina lost her third final of the year at the 2024 Charleston Open to the reigning Miami Open champion Danielle Collins 6-2, 6-1 in an hour and 19 minutes.

Following her loss, girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako expressed her unwavering support on Instagram by sharing a photo of Kasatkina from the match, affirming that the World No. 11 will always be her champion.

"Champ of my heart," Zabiiako wrote on Instagram.

