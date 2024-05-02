Tennis News Today: Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena echoes Alize Cornet's sentiment about tennis being a brutal sport; Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa makes first public appearance at Madrid Open

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena affirmed Alize Cornet's perspective about tennis being a hard sport. In other news, Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa made her first public appearance during her father's fourth-round match against Alexander Bublik at the Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Andy Roddick called out the Texas Attorney General for defending former US President Donald Trump during his ongoing legal proceedings. Rafael Nadal's sister Maribel and wife Maria Francisca Perello moved to tears during the Spaniard's emotional speech following his fourth-round exit at the Madrid Open.

Also, Naomi Osaka fondly recalled Serena Williams' iconic denim outfit from the 2004 US Open.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena echoes Alize Cornet's sentiment about tennis being a tough sport

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena endorsed Alize Cornet's perspective on the harshness of tennis. Cornet, who plans to retire following this year’s French Open, discussed the unforgiving nature of the sport during a recent appearance on the "Tennis Insider Club" podcast, suggesting that tennis is inherently designed to inflict pain.

Jelena Djokovic resonated with Cornet's views and shared the podcast video on her Instagram story.

"True," Jelena Djokovic wrote on Instagram.

Jelena Djokovic's Instagram story

Novak Djokovic was last seen at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he lost 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 to eventual runner-up Casper Ruud.

Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa makes first public appearance at Madrid Open 4R

Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa was seen in public for the first time at her father’s matches, where she enthusiastically supported him during his fourth-round triumph over the 17th seed Alexander Bublik 7-6(3), 6-4 at the 2024 Madrid Open.

A user on X (formerly Twitter), shared the heartwarming video of Alisa sitting in the box and cheering for her father, accompanied by her mother, Daria.

Expand Tweet

Daniil Medvedev is now gearing up for his quarterfinal clash against 30th seed Jiri Lehecka, who defeated former World No. 1 Rafael Nadal in his previous round.

Andy Roddick criticizes Texas Attorney General for defending former President Donald Trump

Andy Roddick responded to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's complaints about the justice system. Last year, Paxton faced a series of allegations that eventually resulted in his impeachment in May 2023 but he was later acquitted.

During a NEWSMAX interview, Paxton expressed dissatisfaction with the justice system, claiming that many American justice departments are excessively politicized and demanding measures to rectify the situation.

"If we don't stop them, if they can after the President of the United States, if they go after [which they've done]... Then they can go after anybody in America. It shouldn't be that way," Paxton said.

Roddick recently took to social media to remark that the Department of Justice couldn't pursue him as he hadn't committed any crimes. However, he hinted at potential legal consequences for Trump based on specific allegations.

"They can’t go after me," Roddick wrote. "Mostly cause I don’t commit crimes. But yes, had I paid hush money to a p*rn star while my wife was pregnant and I was running for President and wanted to avoid negative coverage, therefore making it campaign finance fraud which is a felony ……. Then yes, I suppose they could come after me too."

Rafael Nadal's wife and sister in tears during Spaniard's emotional speech in Madrid

Rafael Nadal’s wife Maria Francisca Perello and sister Maribel were moved to tears by the Spaniard's heartfelt speech following his 7-5, 6-4 defeat to Jiri Lehecka at the 2024 Madrid Open.

This loss signified Nadal’s last participation in the Madrid Open, as the Spaniard is set to retire this year.

Naomi Osaka recalls Serena Williams’ iconic denim outfit from US Open 2004

Naomi Osaka fondly recalled Serena Williams' denim skirt outfit from the 2004 US Open. Taking to Instagram, the Japanese tennis star shared a photo of Williams donning the memorable denim ensemble, and described it as truly iconic.

"This was so iconic," Osaka wrote.

Naomi Osaka's Instagram story

Naomi Osaka recently concluded her campaign in the Madrid Open, where she lost 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 in the second round to 15th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

