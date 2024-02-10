Tennis News Today: Ons Jabeur breaks down in tears mid-match during Abu Dhabi Open QF; Paula Badosa and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas bond with Spaniard's mother

Ons Jabeur broke down in tears during the 2024 Abu Dhabi quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Paula Badosa's mother Mireia joined the Spaniard and her Boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas on their Qatar Open trip. Meanwhile, Andy Roddick weighed in on the reports of Saudi Arabia's alleged threats to the consultants in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger investigation.

Also, Novak Djokovic's 2024 French Open outfit has been revealed.

On that note, here's a brief overview of today's top headlines:

Ons Jabeur's emotional breakdown during Abu Dhabi QF against Beatriz Haddad Maia

Ons Jabeur experienced a moment of emotional distress during the second set of her quarter-final match at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Open against Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Having conceded the first set 6-3 to the Brazilian, Jabeur was observed in tears during the second set, suggesting a potential injury or physical discomfort.

Haddad Maia went on to clinch the second set, eventually winning 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 30 minutes against the second seed.

Paula Badosa's mother joins the Spaniard and boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at Qatar Open

Paula Badosa's mother, Mireia, accompanied the Spanish tennis player and the latter's boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, to Doha ahead of the 2024 Qatar Open.

Badosa will be making her third appearance at the WTA 1000 tournament. The Spaniard recorded her best performance in 2022 when she reached the Round of 16, before losing to Coco Gauff in straight sets.

Badosa took to Instagram to share a picture with her mother, with a caption:

"Mamasita 💗💗💗"

Paula Badosa on Instagram

The Spaniard's fans also shared pictures of their family bonding moment on social media.

Andy Roddick reacts to Saudi Arabia's alleged threats to consultants in PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger probe

Andy Roddick reacted to reports alleging that Saudi Arabia has issued strong warnings against consultants and bankers involved in the PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger, threatening severe consequences if they collaborate with US lawmakers investigating the matter.

Journalist Jordan Fabian, a White House Correspondent for Bloomberg, stated:

"Saudi Arabia has threatened to imprison the bankers and consultants it works with if they cooperate with a probe by US lawmakers into the planned merger of the PGA Tour with LIV Golf."

Roddick reacted to the report in a now-deleted tweet:

"..."

Another user replied under the tweet and speculated that Saudi Arabia would not host ATP and WTA tournaments. Roddick then tweeted that he believed it was inevitable.

"I think it’s inevitable," replied Andy Roddick.

First look at Novak Djokovic's outfit for the 2024 French Open

Novak Djokovic's look for the 2024 French Open was recently revealed on social media.

The 24-time Grand Slam and defending champion will be donning a red Lacoste ensemble with various hues; his t-shirt’s chest is a crimson red shade while the torso is maroon with the sides and the shorts featuring a deep burgundy shade.