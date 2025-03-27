Tennis News Today: Paula Badosa addresses abrupt end to Miami Open; Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend wants Coco Gauff and Madison Keys to be his partners, and more

Paula Badosa addressed her followers after abruptly ending her Miami Open campaign. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic gave his honest thoughts on his partnership with the Serb.

In other news, Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend suggested Coco Gauff and Madison Keys team up with the American for doubles. Also, Elena Rybakina's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic reacted to his turbulant coaching tenure with the Kazakh star.

On that note, here is today's top tennis news:

Paula Badosa opens up after her abrupt Miami Open exit

Paula Badosa withdrew from the Miami Open during her match against Alexandra Eala. The Spanish star wrote a heartfelt message on her social media and opened up about her withdrawal.

Badosa, who had struggled with back injuries for the past two years, acknowledged that another back spasm led to her withdrawal from the Miami Open. Despite the recent setback, the Spaniard was adamant that she would comeback from it stronger than ever.

"Hello everyone, as you know I had to withdraw from Miami and the upcoming tournaments. It's very sad and tough to deal with the pain and specially stopping and coming back every single time. Now it's time to go through recovery process again... Hopefully I will be back soon," she wrote on her Instagram story.

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach opens up about working with the Serb

Novak Djokovic's ex-coach, Goran Ivanisevic, opened up about his five-year partnership with the Serb superstar. The duo began working together in 2018 and ended their partnership in March 2024.

Describing his experience of working with Djokovic, Ivanisevic acknowledged that it was 'turbulant' to begin with, but he enjoyed his time with the 24-time Grand Slam champion. During a conversation with Talking Tennis, Ivanisevic opened up about various phases of his bond with Djokovic.

"Somehow everything turned out well when it started with Marin Čilić and then the cream, the icing on the cake, as we would say, the greatest tennis player of all time. It was a turbulent five years, it was interesting, it was incredible," Ivanisevic said.

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend suggests Coco Gauff and Madison Keys team up with the American

Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, revealed that she would want Gauff or Keys to team up with his boyfriend for mixed doubles at the US Open 2025.

During a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Broomfield was asked if she was planning to participate at the US Open with her boyfriend. The American influencer played tennis during her college days. Though she liked the idea of playing with Tiafoe, Broomfield felt Tiafoe teaming up with Coco Gauff or Madison Keys would be 'really cool.'

"You know what would be really cool? I think it would be fun, but I really would love to see him play with like Madison Keys or a Coco. I think that would be really cool, just to see that synergy come together," she said.

Elena Rybakina's ex-coach Goran Ivanisevic opens up about working with the Kazakh star

Elena Rybakina's former coach, Goran Ivanisevic, opened up about their turbulent working relationship. The ex-Croatian professional worked with Rybakina for a few months before deciding to part ways amidst controversy around the Kazakh's ex-coach, Stefano Vukov.

Ivanisevic coached Rybakina during the Australian Open and parted ways soon after the first Major of the year. The 53-year-old acknowledged that some off-court issues resulted in the end of their partnership.

"It was a bit strange. I won't talk much about it, but I can say that it's a bit of a sad and strange story. Unfortunately, some things happened off the court that I couldn't control and I didn't want to be a part of that and part of that story and then I decided that it was best to quit. I wish her all the best in her career," Ivanisevic said.

