Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal congratulates Carlos Alcaraz on successful Indian Wells title defense; Roger Federer shares highlights from his "epic" week in California

Rafael Nadal congratulated compatriot Carlos Alcaraz for successfully defending the Indian Wells title.

Roger Federer provided a sneak peek into his busy schedule from his California visit. Meanwhile, Boris Becker raised questions about his exclusion from records involving Indian Wells champions.

Also, Iga Swiatek treated herself to a slice of pizza following her victory over Maria Sakkari in the 2024 BNP Paribas Open final.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis news:

Rafael Nadal extended his congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz after the latter successfully retained his BNP Paribas Open title.

In a repeat of last year’s Indian Wells final, Alcaraz triumphed over the World No. 4, Daniil Medvedev, with a score of 7-6(5), 6-1. At the age of 20, Alcaraz became the second player in ATP tour history to secure five or more Masters 1000 titles before reaching the age of 21.

Nadal congratulated the young Spaniard on Instagram.

"Congratulations," the 22-time Grand Slam champion wrote.

Roger Federer offers a glimpse from the jam-packed itinerary of his California trip

Roger Federer recently shared highlights from his packed week during the California trip.

The Swiss visited San Francisco’s Chase Center and met NBA star Steph Curry. Federer also attended the Oscars with his wife Mirka and launched a new line of sunglasses with Oliver Peoples.

Federer shared snapshots from his trip on Instagram.

"Epic week in Cali," Federer captioned one of his Instagram stories.

Boris Becker questions his absence from records associated with Indian Wells winner

Carlos Alcaraz clinched his fifth Masters 1000 trophy by defeating Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells final. This win put him in the league of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Roger Federer. However, Boris Becker hinted on social media that his accomplishments might have been overlooked.

Following the Spaniard's victory, the official BNP Paribas Open social media page highlighted past champions, including Djokovic and Federer. Becker, who won and defended Indian Wells in 1987 and 1988, raised his concerns regarding his exclusion from records.

"And me …87/88," Becker corrected on X.

Alcaraz was also recognized for being only the second men's player to win five Masters 1000 titles before turning 21, following Nadal. Becker expressed dissatisfaction with the data and questioned about his records.

"Hold on… Did you check my record before I turned 21 ?!?" Becker questioned.

Iga Swiatek celebrates Indian Wells victory with pizza feast

Iga Swiatek treated herself to a slice of pizza in celebration of her victory at the 2024 Indian Wells Open, where she triumphed over Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-0.

Swiatek shared a clip of her savoring the pizza following her win on Instagram.

