Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal holds baby son & walks around with wife Maria at airport; Novak Djokovic's wife reacts to his Laureus Sportsman of the Year nomination

Rafael Nadal was recently spotted strolling through an airport with his wife, Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, reacted to her husband's nomination for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award.

Aryna Sabalenka shared her hilarious reaction to her fitness coach Jason Stacy's belated congratulation on her Australian Open victory. Meanwhile, Taylor Fritz had a funny response to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle calling Jannik Sinner "cute."

Rafael Nadal strolls through airport with wife Maria & their baby son ahead of Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal is all set to make a comeback at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters after being sidelined by a minor hip injury earlier in the year, which led to his withdrawal from the Australian Open.

Nadal, accompanied by his wife Maria, their 16-month-old son and his team, has arrived on US soil.

Paparazzi captured moments of the 22-time Grand Slam champion holding his son and sharing a shoulder embrace with his wife while strolling through the Los Angeles Airport ahead of his Sunshine Double campaign. He also took a moment to give an autograph to a fan.

Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena reacts to Serb's Laureus Sportsman of the Year 2024 nomination

Jelena Djokovic pictured at the 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic has been nominated for the 2024 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award for his remarkable 2023 performance which saw him win seven titles, including three Grand Slams. He is joined by F1's Max Verstappen, star footballers Lionel Messi & Erling Haaland and track and field athletes Noah Lyles & Mondo Duplantis.

Djokovic's wife, Jelena, expressed her excitement about her husband's nomination on her Instagram Stories, writing:

"Wooooooo. What a company."

Aryna Sabalenka hilariously reacts to fitness coach Jason Stacy's delayed Australian Open congratulation

Aryna Sabalenka's fitness coach, Jason Stacy, extended his congratulations on her 2024 Australian Open victory almost a month after the tournament ended in January. This elicited a hilarious reaction from the Belarusian.

Stacy took to Instagram on February 26 and wrote:

"Getting it done and enjoying the adventures!!! We continue to grow as a team, as individuals, and as champions!!! And we have the most fun doing it!!! An honor being part of the team!!"

"And as always, very proud of @sabalenka_aryna continued growth and willingness to keep going, keep facing your fears, continuing to mature from a young fighters mindset into a warrior mentality!!! Let’s gooooooooooo," he added.

The World No. 2 couldn't resist replying sarcastically:

"Jason.....it's almost March....you kind of late."

Taylor Fritz reacts to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle calling Jannik Sinner "cute"

The couple pictured at the 2023 Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz recently reacted to his social media influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle calling 2024 Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner cute during the couple's screen time in the second season of Netflix's 'Break Point.'

In an interview with ATP, Fritz said:

"I mean, I mean, yeah, at the end… (laughs). 'He's cute', I know the way she, like the way she means it, but there's cameras on me. I’m not really sure how I'm supposed to answer that, like, yeah… sure, he's cute."

