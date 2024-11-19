Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal's family makes touching gesture ahead of his retirement; Jannik Sinner draws reaction from girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's brother

Rafael Nadal's family made a significant change to their digital profiles ahead of the Spaniard's retirement. Also, Emma Raducanu has vowed to be a 'dangerous player' on the WTA tour in 2025. Meanwhile, Roger Federer posted a cryptic reply when asked about his attendance to watch Nadal's final outing at the Davis Cup.

In other news, Anna Kalinskaya's brother sent a congratulatory message to Jannik Sinner. Coco Gauff sent a heartwarming message to her brother after his football team suffered a loss in the 2024 AYFL Super Bowl.

On that note, here are all the top tennis news from today:

Rafael Nadal's family makes notable changes to their digital avatars ahead of the Spaniard's retirement

Rafael Nadal's family members, including his uncle Toni, have significantly changed their digital avatars in light of the Spaniard's retirement. Nadal is set to hang up his boots after the Davis Cup final in Malaga.

Nadal's family has changed their profile pictures to show support for the Spaniard. Nadal's uncle, Toni, his wife Maria, and his father and sister have all changed their profile picture to his iconic 'raging bull' logo before his retirement.

Emma Raducanu is confident ahead of the 2025 season

Emma Raducanu has vowed to be 'dangerous' during the 2025 WTA season. The Brit has yet to win a title since her US Open triumph in 2021 but managed to impress with her limited performances during the 2024 season.

Raducanu is currently playing her trait at the Billie Jean King Cup for Team Great Britain. The former US Open champion has guided her team to the semi-final of the tournament and remains optimistic for a positive run in 2025.

"I have to pat myself on the back for that. I know I'm a dangerous player. I know no-one wants to pull my name in the draw. I take pride in that, and I'm looking forward to hopefully staying on court longer next year," Emma Raducanu said.

Roger Federer remains coy over his appearance at Nadal's farewell match

Roger Federer posted a cryptic response on a social media post asking him about his appearance for Rafael Nadal's farewell match at the Davis Cup. The Swiss star voted in a poll about Nadal's retirement but his answer remained unclear.

In a viral Instagram post, an Instagram page dedicated to Nadal and Federer named fedal_tennis posted a poll asking fans whether Roger Federer should attend Nadal's farewell. The account later posted a picture showing Federer himself voting in the poll but his answer remained unclear.

Jannik Sinner receives a congratulations message from Anna Kalinskaya's brother

Jannik Sinner received a congratulatory message from his girlfriend Anna Kalinskaya's brother after his ATP Finals win. The Italian star has been dating Kalinskaya since early 2024.

Sinner defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to win his maiden ATP Finals title in Turin. After the match, the Italian star posted pictures of himself with the trophy on her Instagram account and received congratulatory messages from the tennis world.

Anna Kalinskaya's brother, Nikolay, commented a 'clap emoji' on the post, applauding Sinner's performance.

Coco Gauff consoles her younger brother after his AYFL Super Bowl loss

Coco Gauff posted a heartwarming message to console her younger brother after his AYFL Super Bowl loss. Despite his defeat, Gauff's 11-year-old brother Cameron gave a good interview, which impressed Coco.

Cameron plays as a quarterback and captains his Delray Rocks 10U team during the tournament. His team was handed a 22-0 loss by Miramar Wolverines during the AYFL Super Bowl to end their winning streak.

After his defeat, Coco Gauff reshared the video of her brother's interview on her Instagram story and expressed her pride in Cameron. The former US Open winner also posted an encouraging message for her brother to come back stronger from the setback.

"Aw my little brother I'm so proud of him and of everyone on that team. ya'll get them next time! 3 seasons in a row undefeated and only one loss in 4 seasons. so impressive! only up from here @camerongauff @delray_rocks_10u," Coco Gauff posted on her Instagram story.

