Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni says Spaniard's Indian Wells participation isn't voluntary; Jessica Pegula reveals new coaching team after David Witt split

According to Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni, the Spaniard has no choice but to compete in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters. Meanwhile, Jessica Pegula announced her new coaching team following her split with ex-coach David Witt who guided her to Top 10 glory.

Daniil Medvedev weighed in on the reunion of Nadal and Novak Djokovic aboard a plane en route to the Sunshine Double. Caroline Wozniacki delighted fans by sharing an adorable glimpse of her daughter Olivia beaming on the beach.

On that note, here's a quick recap of the day's biggest headlines:

Rafael Nadal's uncle Toni says Spaniard has no choice but to participate in Indian Wells 2024

Rafael Nadal's uncle, Toni, recently spoke with the Spanish daily AS and revealed that Nadal's decision to compete in the 2024 Indian Wells Masters is not optional, but a necessity, as he needs some practice.

"It's that he needs to compete," Toni said. "He has no choice. He hasn't done it for too long. And of course, if you don't compete, you can't be prepared."

The veteran coach also shared his verdict on his nephew's prospects at the upcoming French Open in May, saying:

"I prefer to say that he is going to win [the French Open]. Then we'll see. I know it's difficult, but I always try to be positive and I hope that my nephew can play a great role both in the Games and at Roland Garros."

Jessica Pegula announces new coaching team days after split with David Witt

World No. 5 Jessica Pegula revealed during a media interaction at the San Diego Open that she has enlisted the expertise of new coaches, Mark Knowles and Mark Merklein. Both are former ATP pros.

"Right now, I am working in a combination with this guy, Mark Merklein and also Mark Knowles," Pegula said. "You guys must be familiar with them. Both of them can't really travel full time, so kinda still in the process of figuring that out."

"It's been really nice. I kinda like having a collaborative set up where I can talk to multiple people and get different feedback. So, we will see how it goes, but yeah, I'm really excited," she added.

Pegula's announcement follows her 'surprise' split with former coach David Witt, who guided her to her maiden WTA title among many and helped her break into the Top 10 rankings.

Daniil Medvedev weighs in on Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic's reunion in plane ahead of Sunshine Double

Daniil Medvedev has weighed in on the surprise reunion of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic aboard a plane en route to the USA ahead of the Sunshine Double (Indian Wells and Miami Masters).

During an interview with The National before commencing his Dubai Tennis Championships campaign, Medvedev suggested that the legendary duo probably didn't even talk to each other before coincidentally selecting the same flight.

"Yes, I saw it a little bit," Medvedev said. "First of all, I was surprised, 'Where are they going so early? Indian Wells?' So that was my first question, 'Why so early?'"

"But it's fine. I guess they didn't for sure talk to each other before to choose the same flight. So, it was a surprise for them," he added.

Caroline Wozniacki shares adorable glimpse of daughter Olivia all smiles on beach

Caroline Wozniacki is currently competing at the San Diego Open in California, where she faced off against Anna Blinkova in the first round.

Before kicking off her campaign, the former Australian Open champion took to Instagram to share an adorable picture of her baby girl Olivia, beaming with joy on a beach.

Wozniacki wrote in the caption:

"Since when do we have a teenager."

