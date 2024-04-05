Tennis News Today: Rafael Nadal withdraws from Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 amid persistent injury woes; Jessica Pegula and others gush over "GOAT" Caitlin Clark

Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from Monte-Carlo Masters 2024 due to continued injury struggles while Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and Emma Navarro expressed their admiration for American women's college basketball star Caitlin Clark.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios shared a cryptic response to Elena Rybakina's ace-leader statistics. Paula Badosa fired back at a statement regarding her ranking dip as she risks falling out of the top 100 following the Charleston Open loss.

On that note, here's a summary of today's top tennis news:

Rafael Nadal withdraws from 2024 Monte-Carlo Masters as injury struggles continue

Rafael Nadal announced his withdrawal from the Monte-Carlo Masters 2024, stating that his body wasn't allowing him to compete.

Earlier this year, Nadal suffered a hip injury during his comeback run at the Brisbane International, which led to him withdrawing from the Australian Open, Middle Eastern swing, and Sunshine Double.

Nadal recently conveyed through social media that his body was not yet ready for competitive play and thus, he had to withdraw from the Monte-Carlo Masters.

"Hi all, these are very difficult moments for me, sporting wise. Unfortunately I have to tell you that I am not going to be playing in Monte Carlo. My body simply won’t allow me," Nadal tweeted.

Nadal expressed the difficulty of missing tournaments and admitted that he is unable to play despite his desire.

"And even if I am working hard & making the maximum effort every day with all the will to play and compete again at tournaments that have been very important for me, the truth is that I can’t play today. You have no idea how hard this is for me to not be able to play these events," he added.

Despite facing this setback, Nadal maintains a positive outlook, stating that he will embrace the circumstances and preserve his enthusiasm for what lies ahead.

"The only thing I can do is to accept the situation and try to look at the immediate future keeping the excitement and will to play in order to give me a chance for things to get better," Nadal added on social media.

The Spaniard is next scheduled to compete at the Barcelona Open.

Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari & Emma Navarro share their admiration for Caitlin Clark

Jessica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, and Emma Navarro voiced their respect for NCAA star Caitlin Clark.

A video was shared on X (previously known as Twitter) by the Tennis Channel, showcasing the three players expressing their admiration for the Iowa Hawkeyes star.

Pegula likened Clark to Collins for their on-court personalities and praised Clark as the greatest. Sakkari admired Clark’s perseverance, while Navarro called Clark a "beast".

Nick Kyrgios cryptically reacts to Elena Rybakina's ace statistics

Nick Kyrgios gave a cryptic response to Elena Rybakina's leading ace statistics on social media. Rybakina currently holds the top spot on the WTA tour for aces served in the 2024 season so far, with an impressive 181 aces in 26 matches.

Kyrgios hinted that Rybakina received advice from someone with a powerful serve, implying that this may have contributed to her success.

"Someone was giving her tips on LA….. apparently his serve is a rocket," Kyrgios wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Paula Badosa fires back at criticism over ranking dip, faces prospect of dropping out of top 100 after Charleston Open defeat

Paula Badosa defended herself against a Spanish news outlet’s speculation about her possible drop from the top 100 after her 2024 Charleston Open loss.

Badosa, who has been struggling with persistent lower back injuries since last season, suffered an early exit in Charleston against reigning Miami Open champion Danielle Collins.

Spanish publication Deportes Cuatro speculated on her chances of slipping out of the top 100 as she currently sits at World No. 82.

"Paula Badosa does not raise her head: she falls decisively in Charleston and flirts with leaving the 'top 100'," the outlet wrote (translated from Spanish).

Badosa responded to the critique, highlighting her challenging recovery and the resulting ranking decline.

"It seems too much to me to still be in the top 100 without competing for 10 months. And finally, please put a photo of me on the cover… Regrettable," Badosa replied.

Badosa has won five out of 12 matches so far in 2024.

