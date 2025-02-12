Tennis News Today: Serena Williams accused of 'trolling' Drake with Super Bowl cameo; Elena Rybakina rocked by WTA banning her coach Stefano Vukov

Serena Williams has been accused of trolling Drake after her dancing cameo at the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner faced heat from an Italian television personality regarding his doping case.

In other news, Elena Rybakina faced a big blow after an update on her coach Stefano Vukov. Also, Coco Gauff and her mother Candi Gauff turned up for the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open Party.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

American sports analyst trolls Serena Williams for her Super Bowl cameo

American sports analyst Stephen A Smith trolled Serena Williams for her dancing cameo at the Super Bowl. The 57-year-old was unimpressed by Williams' contribution towards the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kendrick Lamar performed his Grammy-winning track 'Not Like Us' during the half time and Serena Williams was seen crip walking to the lyrics. The song is a diss track towards Serena Williams' rumoured ex-boyfriend Drake. However, Stephens Smith was unimpressed and claimed that if his hypothetical wife 'publically trolled her ex' he would divorce her.

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye," Smith said.

Read more: Serena Williams 'trolling her ex' Drake at Super Bowl is divorce-worthy, says $25M-worth Stephen A. Smith

Jannik Sinner under fire again regarding his doping controversy

Italian television personality Fabrizio Corona launched an attack on Jannik Sinner claiming that the World No. 1 is guilty of doping. The 3 time Grand Slam champion has been involved in a doping controversy since 2024.

Speaking on a TV program called Cliche, Corona bashed Sinner, claiming he was guilty of doping and further believed that the Italian was treated differently from other players. Corona also backed Nick Kyrgios and appreciated him for calling out Sinner.

“Anyone else who had tested positive would have been immediately splashed in the newspapers, massacred for a month and then disqualified. Here, instead, everything was done to hide the problem, because the dualism with [people like] Alcaraz makes too much money and business comes before everything," Corona said. (Translated from Italian)

Read more: 'Jannik Sinner is absolutely guilty' — Fabrizio Corona launches scathing attack on Italian amid doping ban saga

Elena Rybakina suffers another blow after the WTA offers an update on Stefano Vukov

Elena Rybakina faced a setback after the latest WTA update regarding the Stefano Vukov case. The WTA delivered their verdict after investigating Vukov for alleged breaches of its code of conduct.

Rybakina teamed up with Goran Ivanisevic before the Australian Open, before bringing Stefano Vukov back to her team. On February 12, the WTA released a statement saying that they had concluded the investigation and Vukov will remain suspended for the time-being.

"The WTA confirms that the independent investigation into a potential breach of the WTA Code of Conduct by Stefano Vukov has concluded. Following this process, the suspension remains in place. To protect the confidentiality and integrity of the investigation and its findings, the WTA will not provide further details,” the statement reads.

Read more: Elena Rybakina faces devastating blow as WTA issues shocking update on ex-coach Stefano Vukov’s case

Coco Gauff and her mother Candi turn heads at the Qatar Open players' party

Coco Gauff was joined by her mother at the 2025 Qatar TotalEnergies Open Players' Party. The duo turned heads with their appearance at the event.

Coco Gauff and Candi both shared photos from the players' party on their respective Instagram accounts. Candi was dressed in a black full-sleeve V-neck top, while Coco opted for an off-white stripped and full-sleeved V-neck top.

Coco Gauff and Candi Gauff at the Qatar Open players' party

Read more: Coco Gauff & mother Candi send their love to each other after turning heads at Qatar Open player party

