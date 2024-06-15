Tennis News Today: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz and son Jaden wish their mother on 55th birthday; Serena Williams' ex-coach apologizes for podcast co-host's negative comments towards Iga Swiatek

Tennis legend Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz and son Jaden sent heartfelt wishes to their mother on her 55th birthday. In other news, Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs issued an apology following her podcast co-host’s negative comments on Iga Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz secured a multi-year contract with Nike reportedly valued at $15-20 Million per year. Iga Swiatek received a handwritten letter from Taylor Swift while attending the pop star's Eras Tour concert in Liverpool.

Also, Jannik Sinner received a warm welcome in Halle with a cake to celebrate the Italian's World No. 1 achievement.

On that note, here's a recap of today's top tennis news:

Tennis legend Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz and son Jaden send heartwarming messages to their mother on 55th birthday

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's children Jaz and Jaden expressed their love for their mother on her 55th birthday on June 14.

Jaz took to Instagram to share a picture of Steffi with their pet dog in a snowy mountain setting, accompanied by a birthday wish.

"Happy birthday to my momma," Jaz wrote.

Meanwhile, Jaden posted a childhood selfie with his mother and praised her as the best he could have ever wished for.

"Happy birthday to the best mom i could have ever asked for! Love you mama!!" Jaden wrote.

Serena Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs apologizes for podcast co-host’s harsh remarks on Iga Swiatek

Serena Williams' former coach Rennae Stubbs defended her podcast after co-host Caitlin Thompson made negative remarks about Iga Swiatek, who just won her fifth Grand Slam title at the 2024 French Open.

Thompson's comments on Swiatek's appearance and relationships on 'The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast' were criticized online as irrelevant and hateful.

"She was similarly not glamorous. She was similarly, definitely not a locker room favorite," Thompson said. "Ego seems way more beloved than this one was. Also wore a hat and obscured her face. Also had some kind of spectrumy, strange interaction with other people on the tour."

Stubbs clarified that she disagrees with her co-host's implication that the Polish tennis star is unfriendly.

"As you know & have heard i am a huge fan & also friend of Igas & those words are not a reflection of me or my feelings of her as a player or person. I should have never allowed those comments to be said about her on my pod. So appreciate if you would take this post down like i have," Stubbs wrote.

Carlos Alcaraz reportedly lands a multi-year Nike deal worth $15-20 Million annually

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2024 Mutua Madrid Open

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has reportedly signed a new 10-year deal with sportswear giant Nike, valued at an estimated $15-20 million annually. The Spaniard, who joined Nike in 2019, will renew the partnership in 2025.

According to the Spanish sports website 'Relevo,' the agreement was made a few weeks ago, although no official figures have been disclosed. Nike also intends to design a unique logo for Alcaraz as a part of this deal.

Taylor Swift delights Iga Swiatek with a handwritten letter during Eras Tour concert in Liverpool

Iga Swiatek revealed she received a handwritten letter from Taylor Swift during the pop star's Eras Tour concert in Liverpool, UK. Swiatek, fresh off her maiden Roland Garros title, traveled to the UK for the concert before starting her grasscourt season.

Swiatek expressed gratitude to Swift for the "incredible" performance, admitting she was exhausted and cried multiple times during the show. The Polish tennis star also shared a glimpse of the letter, revealing that Swift had congratulated her.

"I'm dead. Yes, I cried many times during the show. Yes, it was incredible. You are amazing, Taylor Swift," Swiatek wrote on Twitter.

Jannik Sinner welcomed in Halle with cake after World No. 1 achievement

Jannik Sinner received a heartfelt reception at the 2024 Terra Wortmann Open in Halle, where tournament director Ralf Weber presented him with a cake to commemorate his recent ascent to the World No. 1 ranking.

The Italian is the top seed in the ATP 500 grass-court event which is set to start from June 15.

Watch the video here:

