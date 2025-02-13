Tennis News Today: Steffi Graf makes her feelings known on Iga Swiatek's 2025 chances; Serena Williams awes Andy Roddick and his son with Super Bowl cameo

Steffi Graf opened up about Iga Swiatek's chances in the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Andy Roddick shared the reaction of his son after watching Serena Williams' cameo at the Super Bowl.

In other news, Elena Rybakina reacted to the WTA's decision to extend the ban on her former coach Stefano Vukov. Also, Drake reacted to Serena Williams' crip walk during the Super Bowl.

On that note, here are today's top tennis news:

Steffi Graf gives her verdict on Iga Swiatek's 2025 season

Steffi Graf has high hopes for Iga Swiatek this season. The former World No. 1 believes that Swiatek will come back stronger after a disappointing semifinal loss at the Australian Open.

Swiatek lost to Madison Keys in the last four in Melbourne in the final set tie-break. The Polish star has yet to win a Grand Slam title since winning the Roland Garros in 2024. However, Graf remained confident that the current WTA World No. 2 will come back stronger after her Australian Open heartbreak.

“She’s definitely set herself apart the last few years and I think with her start to the year, she’ll come back strong.”

Andy Roddick shares his son's surprise at watching Serena Williams' performance during the Super Bowl

Andy Roddick revealed that he was surprised to see Serena Williams dance during her Super Bowl cameo. The American claimed that he was watching the much-anticipated halftime show with his son and both were shocked to see Williams on the screen.

Williams did her iconic crip-walk dance while performing to Kendrick Lamar's track 'Not Like Us'. Speaking in his podcast, Roddick revealed the exact moment he saw Williams on the stage.

"All of a sudden I'm watching (Super Bowl LIX half-time show) and I'm a massive Kendrick Lamar fan, right? Our son knows the lyrics to Kendrick Lamar. Brooklyn (Roddick's wife) was into this beef from the word go. So we're into it anyways and then it flashes to Serena dancing and we both go, "Oooooohhhh!!!" Roddick said.

Elena Rybakina reacts to WTA's decision to extend the ban on Stefano Vukov

Elena Rybakina's former coach Stefano Vukov's ban was extended after an internal investigation by the WTA. The Croatian coach worked with Rybakina for five years before splitting up last August.

Despite his provisional ban, Rybakina decided to reintroduce Vukov to her team during the Australian Open. However, the duo won't work together after his ban was extended. Speaking on the whole situation, Rybakina claimed that she was disappointed but declined to comment in detail.

"Well, I'm just disappointed with the situation and how the process went. I'm not going to comment much on that any more," Rybakina said.

Drake reacts to Serena Williams' dance during her Super Bowl cameo

The rap artist Drake reacted to Serena Williams' crip walking during the Super Bowl halftime show. The American ace danced to the tune of Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us', a diss track towards Drake.

Drake and Serena Williams allegedly dated for a brief period of time during the early 2010s. The Canadian rap star responded to Williams through his private account, where he shared a picture of himself embracing Serena Williams' former agent Jill Smoller.

