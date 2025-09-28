Tennis News Today: Xenophobia claims surface at China Open after Lorenzo Musetti's outburst; Serena Williams' husband Alexis annoyed as wife calls out racism in NYC

Lorenzo Musetti's comment on Chinese fans stirred controversy, as the Asian swing of this season continues. Anna Kalinskaya broke down in tears after her first-round loss in the China Open, while Mirjam Shapovalov announced her retirement from tennisSerena Williams's criticism of using cotton as a decoration in a luxury hotel during her visit to New York City earlier this week enraged fans. Meanwhile, she also showed off the plethora of goods she received from the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, who is also a close friend of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.On that note, let us dive into the top stories of the day:#1. Lorenzo Musetti issues apology after Xenophobia claims on his comments during China OpenLorenzo Musetti badmouthed some Chinese fans in attendance during his second-round match at the 2025 China Open on September 26. In the second set tie-breaker of the match against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, the Italian was left unsettled as someone from the crowd coughed.This led Musetti to remark something in Italian, which translated to &quot;Those damn Chinese...they are always coughing.&quot; However, the 23-year-old, upon realising his mistake, posted an apology on his Instagram story and wrote:&quot;I would like to sincerely apologize for what I said in frustration yesterday during my match. They were never, in any way, meant for the Chinese people. It happened in a moment of stress and tension in the second tiebreak, but still, this is no excuse at all.&quot;#2. Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on American calling out racismAlexis Ohanian supported his wife, Serena Williams, amid controversies during the latter's recent NYC trip for the launch of the new NikeSKIMS collection. During her stay at a luxury hotel, she criticized them for using cotton as decoration, which garnered disapproval from many.Ohanian supported his wife on X by bringing up Bailey's 'Monument for Promise' sculpture, which is deeply rooted in black history and has vivid themes of slavery and exploitation. He posted:“Folks entitled to have their opinions, but to use owning Radcliffe Bailey’s Monument for a Promise as some kind of a 'gotchya' is so breathtakingly stupid—there is some very obvious symbolism of the cotton in the artwork.”Serena Williams appeared in the promotional video of NikeSKIMS alongside many other athletes.#3. Mirjam Shapovalov announces retirement days after marriage to Denis ShapovalovSwedish WTA player Mirjam Shapovalov announced her retirement from tennis at just the age of 27. She has been married to the Canadian ATP star, Denis Shapovalov, since September 9 of last year after dating each other since 2019.Mirjam attributed her retirement to her health and well-being, worsened by her prolonged recovery after injuries. She opened up about her retirement during an interview with Expressen and said:&quot;Yes, I have put the racket on the shelf... I feel like I have so many other ideas and things I want to try, that I decided to love the sport from the sidelines instead. You only get one life and I have dedicated 25 years to tennis now.&quot;Shapovalov, on the other hand, continues his campaign at the Japan Open.#4. Daniil Medvedev on putting his family over tennis careerDaniil Medvedev opened up on how he prioritises his family, irrespective of his struggling form this season. The 2021 US Open champion shared that he has been struggling to strike a balance between his personal life and career, but wants to keep working hard.However, Medvedev puts his wife Daria and two daughters, Alisa and Victoria, above all. During his China Open press conference, he said:&quot;I definitely love my two daughters, I love my wife. It's not a problem for me. Even if I play tennis worse because I have a second daughter, I'm happy about it and I don't care. For sure I was concerned. I'm still concerned. I'm trying to find a way to show everyone that I'm capable of doing big things again.&quot;#5. Anna Kalinskaya in tears after shock China Open lossAnna Kalinskaya was in tears as she lost to world No. 83, Camila Osorio, in the first round of the ongoing China Open. The Russian fought hard but lost 1-6, 6-4, 4-6 in a very close show of strength.Check out the clip here: (via X)Kalinskaya struggled to make an impact with her racquet this season, and before this, she was defeated in the third round of the US Open by Iga Swiatek. However, she won the Madrid Open doubles title, partnering with Sorana Cirstea.