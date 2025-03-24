Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Andre Agassi's success as a 'baldie' draws amused reaction from his daughter Jaz; Coco Gauff gushes over Tommy Paul's girlfriend, and more

Andre Agassi's daughter reacted to his success as a 'baldie'. Meanwhile, Maria Sharapova shared a glimpse of his son playing on the beach.

In other news, Coco Gauff reacted to a picture from Tommy Paul's girlfriend. Also, Felix Auger-Aliassime revisited his first date with his fiancée six years ago.

On that note, here are today's top internet pop news stories:

Andre Agassi's daughter reacts to his success as a bald man

Andre Agassi's daughter, Jaz, shared a highlight clip of her father's exploits on the tennis court. She even dropped a one-word reaction to her father's success as a 'baldie'.

Agassi won eight Grand Slam titles and is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time. Recently, his daughter, Jaz posted a highlight reel on social media and dropped a comment that read:

"Hah"

Andre Agassi's daughter's Instagram story (@jazagassi)

Maria Sharapova shares a glimpse of her son playing on a beach

Maria Sharapova posted a picture of her son Theo playing on the beach. The Russian former tennis star welcomed her son in July 2022 and often posts about her family on social media.

Sharapova and Alexander Gilkes started dating in 2018 before getting engaged in 2020. Recently, Sharapova shared a picture of her son Theo playing with the sand on a beach.

"🤍"

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story (@mariasharapova)

Coco Gauff reacts to Tommy Paul's girlfriend's latest post

Coco Gauff reacted to Paige Lorenze's latest Instagram picture. Lorenze has been dating American tennis star Tommy Paul since 2022.

Recently, Lorenze posted a picture in her latest Chanel outfit that she wore for the Miami Open. The American influencer is currently in Miami supporting her boyfriend Paul who is competing at the Miami Open. She posted a picture in chic-pink-coloured Chanel outfit on her Instagram account.

The pictures caught the attention of Coco Gauff, who commented:

"Killing it 🩷🩷"

Felix Auger-Aliassime revisits his first date with his now-fiancée

Felix Auger-Aliassime recalled a sweet memory with his fiancée, as they visited the same restaurant they went to six years ago. The couple announced their engagement in November 2024.

The Canadian star posted a picture on Twitter celebrating six years together with his fiancée, recalling their first date in Miami. Auger-Aliassime posted a series of pictures with his partner on social media.

"First date 6 years ago today in Miami and here we are 6 years later planning our wedding. Life is beautiful."

Expand Tweet

