Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Coco Gauff shows off Jalen Sera; Elena Rybakina gets sister Anna's backing, and more

Coco Gauff left a comment on Jalen Sera's picture. Meanwhile, Venus Williams' boyfriend commented on Serena Williams' Instagram picture.

In other news, Elena Rybakina received the backing of her sister ahead of the Indian Wells 2025. Also, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend shared a few scary incidents she suffered on her tennis tours.

On that note, here are today's top internet pop news:

Coco Gauff leaves a comment on Jalen Sera's picture

Coco Gauff left a comment on the latest picture by Jalen Sera. The two are close friends who often comment and share each other's Instagram pictures.

Sera posted a selfie in the first picture with a musical instrument next to him, hinting that he is working on a new project. He posted the pictures on his Instagram account and received a comment from Gauff:

"revival."

Coco Gauff's comment on picture

Venus Williams' boyfriend comments on Serena's picture

Venus Williams' boyfriend, Andrea Preti, left a one-word comment on Serena Williams' picture. Venus and Preti confirmed their relationship at the recently concluded Milan Fashion Week.

Serena shared a heartfelt moment with her daughter Olympia. The duo was seen praying together, which is a regular practice among Serena's daughters.

Andre Preti left a comment under the picture to show his appreciation.

"Sis 💪 💪 💪 😘"

Andrea Preti on Williams' picture

Elena Rybakina receives the backing of her sister before the Indian Wells

Elena Rybakina's sister, Anna, showed her support for the Kazakh star ahead of the Indian Wells. The 25-year-old has been in the news due to his former coach Stefano Vukoc's suspension.

WTA's official account posted a video showing Rybakina getting ready for the Indian Wells 2025. The video received many comments, including one from Elena's sister, Anna.

“🔥🔥🔥”

Anna Rybakina's comment

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reveals shocking incidents while traveling on the tennis tour

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shared multiple scary events over the course of her tennis tours. The American influencer often travels with Fritz for tournaments.

Riddle's scary stories involved getting kidnapped, an apartment being broken into, and electrocution. She shared a host of stories, including the time she suffered food poisoning in Mexico.

"Food poisoning in: Paris, Melbourne & Acapulco twice (hence why I didn't go this year)"

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

