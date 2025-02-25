Tennis Trending Pop moments today: Paula Badosa, Ben Shelton, and others ooze style at players parties; Roger Federer reveals true feelings about Mikaela Shiffrin, and more

Paula Badosa and Sloane Stephens turned up the style at the Merida Open 2025 WTA party. Meanwhile, Ben Shelton, Casper Ruud and Tommy Paul dress up in all white for the player's party at the Mexico Open.

In other news, Roger Federer sent a congratulatory message to Mikaela Shiffrin after her 100th World Cup win. Also, Caroline Wozniacki shared a throwback video of her husband's basketball exploits.

On that note, here are today's tennis pop news:

Paula Badosa turns heads at the Merida Open WTA player's party

Paula Badosa, Sloane Stephens and Maria Sakarri were among the WTA stars to grace the player's party at the Merida Open. The WTA 500 event in Mexico is set to begin on 24th February.

During the party, Paula Badosa wore a cream-coloured jacket paired with a grey top. She added chic gold jewelry as an accessory to complete her look. Meanwhile, Stephens opted for a casual look by wearing a great track pant and a white T-shirt.

Ben Shelton and Tommy Paul dazzle at the Mexico Open party

Ben Shelton, Tommy Paul and Casper Ruud attended the player's party at the Mexico Open. The ATP stars will compete at the ATP 500 event in Mexico, starting from 24th February.

Ruud, Shelton and Paul dressed in all white during the player's event. Tommy Paul paired his white T-shirt with a khaki pant, while Shelton paired his outfit with a vest, designer jeans and a chain.

Mexico Open Instagram story (@abiertomexicanodetenis)

Roger Federer congratulates Mikaela Shiffrin on her historic achievement

Roger Federer sent a sweet message to Mikaela Shiffrin after her record-breaking 100th World Cup win. The Swiss legend congratulated the 29-year-old skier on her historic achievement by posting a message on social media.

Federer was awestruck by Shriffin's achievement and sent a message to the American star. The video was posted by the official Instagram account of Audi FIS (International Skiing Federation) World Cup.

"Hi Mikaela, it's Roger. Many congratulations also from my side. I saw your race and it was fantastic, your 100th win. It's absolutely incredible, I don't know how you do it, but so special, so fantastic. You're the best and I've been cheering on you for so long now, so to reach a 100th title or win or race, is phenomenal. You should be so proud, your team should be so proud," Federer said.

Caroline Wozniacki shares a flashback video of her husband David Lee

Caroline Wozniacki posted a throwback video of her husband David Lee playing Basketball. Lee was a professional Basketball player who retired in 2017.

The Danish star took to Instagram as she reposted a throwback video of her husband David Lee playing a game at Rucker Park in New York. The video was shared with the caption:

“When David Lee pulled up to Rucker Park and started cooking”

Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram story (@carowozniacki)

