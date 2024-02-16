Top 5 Rafael Nadal quotes about his wife, son, and family

Rafael Nadal has had a long and storied career in tennis, starting his journey professionally in the year 2001. He has collected a total of 22 Grand Slam trophies and spent a staggering 209 weeks as the top-ranked male player over the last two decades with his mastery and defiance on the court.

Unarguably, Nadal could not have done it without the support of his family members, including his wife Maria Francisca Perello, uncle Toni, sister Maribel, mother Ana Maria Perera, and father Sebastian.

There have been various instances when the Spaniard has spoken about his loved ones who have been instrumental to his success. Let's take a look at the top five statements he has made about the ones close to his heart.

#5 "Toni Nadal has been with me for a lifetime and the relationship with him has been a little bit more special than the one I have with my other uncles"

Rafael Nadal with Toni

Rafael Nadal received his first lessons in tennis from none other than his uncle, Toni. The Spaniard has won 16 out of the 22 Major titles with Toni in his team. Moreover, it is because of Toni that he plays with his left and not the right hand.

Nadal began training under Toni at the age of three and the duo remained together until they parted ways in February 2017. A few days after the separation, the Spaniard expressed his utmost gratitude for Toni.

"Toni is completely free to take his own decisions and to choose what makes him happiest. I am comfortable with what he decides is best for him. Before being my coach, Toni is my uncle. He has been with me for a lifetime and the relationship with him has been a little bit more special than the one I have with my other uncles because I have lived every day with him and I am very grateful to him for all the things he did for me," he said on the sidelines of the Mexican Open 2017. (via news.com.au)

#4 "My parents treat me the same as my sister Maribel"

Rafael Nadal's father Sebastian (L), sister Maribel, and mother Ana Maria Perera (R)

Rafael Nadal grew up with his sister Maribel and parents Ana and Sebastian watch in Manacor, Spain. His childhood was heavily centered around tennis, and the Spaniard spent the majority of his time competing and practicing.

Nadal subsequently announced his arrival on the global stage before he turned 20-years-old. He won the French Open and ten other titles in 2005 and quickly rose to the second spot in world rankings before the calendar year concluded.

In 2015, the Spaniard noted that the success he has achieved in his professional life had not changed the equation between him and his parents. During a presser at the Indian Wells, he stated that his mother Ana never held back in correcting him whenever he was in the wrong.

"They [my parents] are not scared about saying to me, 'You are doing that badly, you are not right with that,'. Sometimes I am not the most organized person in the world, and my mom is not happy. They treat me the same as my sister [Maribel]," he said (via rafaelnadalfans.com).

#3 "Having a child at home is always special but I would have been fine without it too"

Rafael Nadal with his wife and son.

Rafael Nadal welcomed his first child, Rafael Junior, on October 8, 2022, with his wife Maria Francisca Perello. The Spaniard and Perello have been together since 2005, tying the knot on October 19, 2019.

During an interview with Agencia EFE in October 2023, the Spaniard spoke about the joy his son Junior has brought into his life. However, he suggested that he would have been happy without having a child as well.

"Having a child at home, who is also the first is always special, but I think that I would have been fine without it too, because I have accepted and tolerated it well throughout my life. But without a doubt it helps and gives me happiness," the 37-year-old said.

#2 "I have a woman who is brave"

Maria Francisca Perella

In 2022, Rafael Nadal traveled to New York to compete at the US Open while his wife Maria Francisca Perella was lying in a hospital bed due to pregnancy complications.

Notably, the 22-time Grand Slam champion flew to London a few days after the US Open to accompany Roger Federer in the Swiss' last professional appearance on the tennis court.

His appearance at both events drew sharp criticism from tennis fans around the globe. But after a few months following Rafael Junior's birth, Nadal publicly revealed in an interview ahead of the Australian Open 2023 that it was Perella who motivated him to play at Flushing Meadows.

"Luckily, I have a woman who is brave. And she has always helped me in everything I could and more, and she has always encouraged me to continue. So, in that sense, she made it easy for me. In fact, it was she who encouraged me to go to the United States." (via yahoosport)

#1 "I would prefer my son practice another sport"

2024 Brisbane International: Day 1

Most recently, Rafael Nadal 'painfully' confessed that he would not choose tennis for his son, Rafael Junior.

In an interview with Spanish media house LaSexta, the former World No. 1 stated that it would be better if his son plays a sport other than tennis, even though he has tennis to thank for everything in his life.

"I would prefer that [my son] practice another sport. It pains me to say it with everything that tennis has given me... If he wants to play tennis, I will support him. But if he plays another sport, better," the Spaniard said.

