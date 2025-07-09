Who is Mirra Andreeva’s sister Erika? All you need to know about the 21-year-old WTA pro who is Russian's biggest supporter

Mirra Andreeva has been making waves at the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) after becoming the youngest player to make the quarterfinals at the Championships since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007. She has also become the first teenager to reach the last eight at the All England Championships since Victoria Azarenka and Sabine Lisicki in 2009.

Ad

The 18-year-old has had a stellar run at SW19 so far, having not dropped a single set all tournament. The teenager beat World No.10 Emma Navarro 6-2, 6-3 on Monday to set up a quarterfinal clash against unseeded Swiss player Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.

In the Russian athlete's camp at the All England Club is her 21-year-old sister, Erika Andreeva, who is also a tennis player. The older sibling of the two has achieved a career-high singles ranking of 65 and a doubles ranking of 274 as recently as 2024.

Ad

Trending

Both Mirra Andreeva and Erika Andreeva began playing tennis together as children in Serbia, before relocating to Sochi, Russia, for formal training. Later, the sisters moved to Cannes, France, to establish a training base for themselves and elevate their games to the next level, where Jean-Claude Faurel and Jean-Rene Lisnard trained them.

Erika, who first broke into the ITF circuit in 2020, won her first senior ITF Circuit title at the $15k event in Pazardzhik, Bulgaria, which she quickly followed up with two more $15k tournament victories in Cairo and Sharm el-Sheikh. She then made her WTA Tour debut at the Ladies Open Lausanne after making it through qualifying, as she also notched her first Tour-level win against Anna Blinkova in the first round.

Ad

She even reached the finals of the Junior Roland Garros in 2021, where she lost to Czech Linda Noskova in straight sets.

She made her Grand Slam debut at the 2022 US Open after progressing through three rounds of qualifying, before going down to Petra Kvitova in the first round. Erika also played in the main draw of the 2023 Roland Garros, but was eliminated by American Emma Navarro in the opening round.

In 2024, Mirra Andreeva's sister, Erika, lost in the third round of qualifying at Wimbledon but entered the main draw as a lucky loser. She then beat American Emina Bektas to record her first victory at a Major before losing to Donna Vekic in the second round.

Ad

She also managed to make it as far as the second round in the US Open later in the year but was once again eliminated by seventh-seed Zheng Qinwen in the round of 64.

Mirra Andreeva has always cited her older sister Erika as one of her strongest sources of inspiration, saying she paved the way for the 18-year-old to excel in the sport after beating her older sister in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in 2025.

Ad

"If she wouldn't start playing tennis before me I don't think I would play that well this fast," said Mirra in her on-court interview. "She started playing some tournaments when I didn't have to, and she showed me the way. Because of her, it was easier for me to start playing bigger tournaments right away. If it wasn't for her, I don't think I would be playing this tournament this year." (via WTAtennis)

Ad

With a career-high singles ranking of 65, Erika Andreeva has a singles record of 186-118, and has accumulated a total of $1,339,153 in prize money since her debut a few years ago.

Erika even competed in the 2025 edition of Wimbledon qualifying, but lost her first-round match in straight sets.

Mirra Andreeva forgets she won match point and becomes the youngest Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 18 years

Mirra Andreeva at The Championships | Getty Images

World No.7, Mirra Andreeva, on Monday, beat 24-year-old Emma Navarro in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to become the youngest quarterfinalist at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in 18 years, since Nicole Vaidisova in 2007.

Ad

The Russian teenager thoroughly beat her American opponent, dropping only five games throughout the entire match. Speaking in her on-court interview after her landmark victory, she remarked that she had no idea she had won, as she was focused on just winning the point by telling herself that she was behind in the score.

“I just kept telling myself I’m facing break points, tried to tell myself I’m not the one who’s up in the score,” she said. “I think that helped me to stay focused and in the end I completely forgot the score. I’m happy I did it because I think I would be three times more nervous on a match point.” (via Guardian)

Mirra Andreeva will now take on Swiss player Belinda Bencic, who will be competing in her first-ever Wimbledon quarterfinal as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bhavin Shivaa Athlete Know More