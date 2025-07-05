Wimbledon 2025 Day 6: Men's singles predictions ft. Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic, Jakub Mensik vs Flavio Cobolli

Day 6 (July 5) of the 2025 Wimbledon will feature eight Round of 32 matches in the top half of the men's draw. Top seed Jannik Sinner will headline the day's action as he looks to continue his bid for a maiden Wimbledon title.

Ad

Amongst the other seeded players who will be in action on Day 6 are Novak Djokovic (sixth seed), Ben Shelton (10th seed), Alex de Minaur (11th seed), Jakub Mensik (15th seed), Grigor Dimitrov (19th seed), Flavio Cobolli (22nd seed), and Brandon Nakashima (29th seed). Former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic is also scheduled to take the court on Day 6.

Let's take a look at some of the matches scheduled to take place on Day 6 (July 5) of the 2025 Wimbledon.

Ad

Trending

#1 Novak Djokovic vs Miomir Kecmanovic

In Picture: Novak Djokovic (Getty)

Sixth seed Novak Djokovic will look to continue his campaign for a record equalling eighth Wimbledon title as he takes on compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the third round at the 2025 Wimbledon. Djokovic has a 23-8 win /loss record this year, with his best result being winning the Geneva Open. At Wimbledon, he began with a 6-1, 6-7 (7), 6-2, 6-2 win over Alexandre Muller in the first round and then followed it up with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 win over home favorite Dan Evans in the second round.

Ad

Miomir Kecmanovic also won a title in 2025, winning the Delray Beach Open with a win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the final. At Wimbledon, he started with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6) win over 30th seed Alex Michelsen and followed it up with a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Jesper de Jong in the second round.

As detailed in the preview here, Djokovic has won all his matches against his fellow countryman and is the favorite to win the match.

Ad

Predicted winner- Novak Djokovic

Alex de Minaur vs August Holmgren

Eleventh seed Alex de Minaur will face Danish qualifier August Holmgren in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. De Minaur has a 29-12 win/loss record this year, with his best outing being in Rotterdam, where he lost to Carlos Alcaraz in the final. At Wimbledo, he began with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (2) win over Roberto Carballes Baena in the first round, and then backing it up with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-0 win over French qualifier Arthur Cazaux in the second round.

Ad

August Homlgren has won 11 of the 25 matches he has played in 2025, which mostly include Challenger matches. He began his campaign at this year's Championships with wins over Giles Hussey, Mikhail Kukushkin, and Yosuke Watanuki in the qualifying rounds. In the main draw he began with a 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 win over Quentin Halys in the first round and then won 7-6 (5), 6-7 (8), 6-7 (5), 7-5, 7-6 (5) over 21st seed Tomas Machac in the second round.

Ad

These two players have not met previously, but according to the detailed preview here, De Minaur is the favorite to win the match.

Predicted winner- Alex De Minaur

Jakub Mensik vs Flavio Cobolli

In Picture: Mensik in action (Getty)

One of the third-round matches at Wimbledon 2025 will feature the 15th seed, Jakub Mensik, taking on the 22nd seed, Flavio Cobolli from Italy. Mensil made his big breakthrough this season when he won the Miami Open with a win over Novak Djokovic in the final. At Wimbledon, he began with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 win over Hugo Gaston in the first round, and then following it up with a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Marcos Giron in the second round.

Ad

Flavio Cobolli has won two titles in Bucharest and Hamburg this year, winning 22 of the 39 matches he has played. He began his SW19 campaign with a 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-1 win over Beibit Zukhayev in the first round, and then won 6-1, 7-6 (6), 6-2 against home favorite Jack Pinningon Jones in the second round.

These two players have not met on the Tour before, but Mensik will be the favorite because of his higher seeding.

Ad

Predicted winner- Jakub Mensik

#4 Grigor Dimitrov vs Sebastian Ofner

In Picture: Grigor Dimitrov (Getty)

Nineteenth seed Grigor Dimitrov is all set to take on Sebastian Ofner in the third round of the 2025 Wimbledon. Dimitrov has won 16 of the 26 matches he has played this year, with semifinal finishes in Brisbane and Miami. At Wimbledon, he began with a 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 win over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round, and then won 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 against Corentin Moutet in the second round.

Ad

Sebastian Ofner had his best outing in Geneva this year, reaching the semifinal where he lost against Hubert Hurkacz. He won his first match at this year's Championships via retirement against Hamad Medjedovic, before he caused an upset in the second round, winning 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5 against 13th seed Tommy Paul.

This will be the first meeting between the two players, but Dimitrov is the favorite to win, as the detailed preview here shows.

Predicted winner- Grigor Dimitrov

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis