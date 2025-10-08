Wuhan Open today's prediction: Women's singles matches ft. Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic | October 9, 2025

The top players on tour are battling it out at the Wuhan Open this week. The hardcourt event is the last WTA 1000 tournament this year.

Aryna Sabalenka started her title defence on a resilient note in the second round. Despite losing the first set against Rebecca Sramkova, she recovered well to come out on top, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula also found a way to enter the third round. The Pole eased past Marie Bouzkova in straight sets, and Pegula held nerve against Hailey Baptiste in a thrilling three-set bout.

With all to play for in the Wuhan Open, let's look at the lineup and prediction for third round matches scheduled for Thursday.

1) Jessica Pegula vs Ekaterina Alexandrova

Pegula at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

First up, Jessica Pegula will take on Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round. The American trails the head-to-head against Alexandrova 2-3.

Pegula has ground out some amazing results despite looking worn out. She entered Wuhan after semifinal runs in New York and Beijing in the last few weeks. The sixth seed started her campaign with an absorbing win over Hailey Baptiste, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6(6).

Meanwhile, Alexandrova has lost two finals in the last three months on tour. She entered Wuhan after a runner-up finish in Seoul and a second-round appearance in Beijing. The Russian eased past Victoria Mboko in the first round and then made her mark against Ann Li, 7-6(5), 6-2.

Pegula will be a slight favorite on paper, but faces a daunting task against Alexandrova on Thursday. She'll be up against an excellent counter-puncher, who may have enough in the tank to take her out.

Predicted Winner: Ekaterina Alexandrova

2) Iga Swiatek vs Belinda Bencic

Swiatek at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Next up, Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic will lock horns in the third round. The Pole leads the head-to-head against Bencic 4-1.

Swaitek looks hungry for more titles after her recent success in Cincinnati and Seoul. She entered the Wuhan Open after a fourth-round appearance in Beijing. The 24-year-old started her campaign with a commanding win against Marie Bouzkova, 6-1, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Belinda Bencic has struggled to achieve a notable result since July. After early exits in Cincinnati and New York, she reached the fourth round in Beijing last month. The 28-year-old began her campaign by eliminating Donna Vekic and Elise Mertens (WO) in the first two rounds.

Bencic has struggled to lay a glove on Swiatek since 2021. She will be desperate to get one over against the Pole, but is most likely to come up short in this bout.

Predicted Winner: Iga Swiatek

3) Iva Jovic vs Katerina Siniakova

Jovic in action at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 2 - Source: Getty

Next up, Iva Jovic will battle it out against Katerina Siniakova in the third round. The head-to-head between the duo is poised at 0-0.

Jovic has stunned the women's locker room with her remarkable results in the last few months. After a second-round exit in New York, she captured her maiden title in Guadalajara. The American entered the main draw in Wuhan via the lucky loser system and defeated Jessica Bouzas Manerio in the second round.

Meanwhile, Katerina Siniakova is starting to find her feet in the singles division this year. After a title-winning run in Warsaw, she reached the semifinals in Seoul last month. The Russian started her campaign in the Wuhan Open by eliminating Diana Shnaider and Maya Joint in the first two rounds.

Maneiro became the latest victim of Jovic’s impressive form in recent months. he 17-year-old couldn’t have hoped for a better challenge after making the third round and now stands as a strong contender to leave her mark.

Predicted Winner: Iva Jovic

4) Aryna Sabalenka vs Liudmila Samsonova

Sabalenka at the 2025 Wuhan Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Lastly, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Liudmila Samsonova in the third round of the Wuhan Open. She leads the head-to-head against the Russian, 3-2.

Sabalenka deserves to hold the top spot in the WTA Rankings this year. After a quarterfinal appearance in Cincinnati, she clinched her second title in New York. The Belarusian started her campaign with a decent win over Rebecca Sramkova in the second round.

Meanwhile, Liudmila Samsonova is one of the most underrated players on the main tour. After quarterfinal appearances in Wimbledon and Cleveland, she reached the second round in New York. The Russian outsmarted Emiliana Arango and Sofia Kenin in the first two rounds.

Sabalenka got the job done against Sramkova, but looked slightly shaky in the second round. She won't get too many chances to recover against Samsonova, but is still a heavy favorite to win this bout.

Predicted Winner: Aryna Sabalenka

