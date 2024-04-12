Top 10 best Montverde Academy NBA players of all time

Montverde Academy, located in Montverde, Florida, has earned a reputation as a powerhouse in high school basketball, producing numerous talented players who have gone on to succeed at the professional level in the NBA. Here, we'll delve into the top 10 Montverde Academy NBA players of all time, celebrating their achievements and contributions to the game.

10 best Montverde Academy NBA players of all time

1. Ben Simmons

A versatile forward known for his exceptional playmaking and defensive skills, Ben Simmons made his mark at Montverde Academy before becoming the number one overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft. He's a three-time NBA All-Star and has earned All-NBA Team honors, showcasing his impact on both ends of the floor.

2. D'Angelo Russell

Another standout from Montverde, D'Angelo Russell, has established himself as a dynamic guard in the NBA, known for his scoring ability and playmaking. He was selected second overall in the 2015 NBA Draft and has since become a key player for several NBA teams, including the Brooklyn Nets and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

3. Cade Cunningham

The most recent addition to the Montverde NBA legacy, Cade Cunningham, was selected first overall in the 2021 NBA Draft after a stellar college career at Oklahoma State University. Known for his size, scoring prowess, and basketball IQ, Cunningham is poised for a bright future in the league.

4. Joel Embiid

While Joel Embiid didn't spend as much time at Montverde Academy as some others on this list, his impact is undeniable. The dominant center has become one of the NBA's top players, earning multiple All-Star selections and establishing himself as a force in the paint for the Philadelphia 76ers.

5. RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett, a highly touted prospect during his time at Montverde, has transitioned smoothly to the NBA, showcasing his scoring ability and versatility as a wing player for the New York Knicks. His skills and potential continue to make him a rising star in the league.

6. D'Angelo Payne

A lesser-known name but a skilled player nonetheless, D'Angelo Payne's time at Montverde helped shape his game for the NBA. He's known for his defensive prowess and ability to contribute offensively when needed, making him a valuable asset on the court.

7. Dakari Johnson

As a former Montverde standout, Dakari Johnson's NBA journey has seen him contribute as a reliable big man off the bench for teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Memphis Grizzlies. His defensive presence and rebounding skills have earned him respect in the league.

8. Michael Frazier II

Known for his sharpshooting ability, Michael Frazier II made a name for himself at Montverde Academy before showcasing his skills in the NBA. He's been a valuable three-point threat for teams like the Houston Rockets and the Orlando Magic, demonstrating his scoring touch from beyond the arc.

9. Kasey Hill

A talented point guard, Kasey Hill's time at Montverde helped him develop into a solid floor general with playmaking abilities. While his NBA career may not have reached the heights of some others on this list, his contributions to the game are noteworthy.

10. De'Ron Davis

Rounding out our list is De'Ron Davis, who honed his skills at Montverde before embarking on his NBA journey. Although injuries have impacted his playing time, his talent and potential were evident during his time at Montverde Academy.