Gary Harris Injury Update: Latest on the Magic starting guard’s status against Cleveland Cavaliers | 2024 NBA Playoffs (May 5)

The Orlando Magic continue to tag Gary Harris as questionable for their Game 7 showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Harris had the same status in Game 6 before he was eventually held out. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley inserted Jonathan Isaac into the starting lineup for Harris to form an extra and extra large quintet to open the game.

Mosley has leaned on the former Denver Nuggets guard in the playoffs despite having an underwhelming series on offense. “G Money” is averaging just 3.8 points on 25.0% shooting, including 26.3% from behind the arc. Harris’ defense and veteran presence have been the biggest reasons why he continues to have Mosley’s trust in the starting lineup.

Gary Harris injury update

Garry Harris suffered a right hamstring injury in Game 5 of the series between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers. He saw action for 19 minutes but couldn’t get back to play in the fourth quarter. Harris received treatment on the bench before he was eventually taken to the locker room.

Leading into Game 6, Harris was unsurprisingly uncertain to play. The Magic announced that he had a hamstring strain and made his status day-to-day. He didn’t join the team’s practice and was later declared unavailable but was on the bench to cheer for his teammates.

When will Gary Harris return?

Gary Harris does not have a fixed timeline to return. The Orlando Magic are taking a day-to-day approach to his availability. If he feels good and the training staff is satisfied with the way he moves leading into Game 7, he could be cleared to play.

But if he remains out, he might be healthy enough to return in the second round if Orlando pulls off an upset in Game 7. If the Magic lose, Harris will be back but maybe not in the same uniform as he will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Mosley will decide who among Jonathan Isaac, Markelle Fultz and Cole Anthony will start if Garry Harris is shelved. Isaac's defensive versatility and brilliance on that end helped the Magic to a rousing Game 6 victory.

Where to watch Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7?

Game 7 of the first-round series between the Orlando Magic and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. ABC will air the game on national TV as it happens but basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.