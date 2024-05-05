Orlando Magic vs Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 7 (May 5) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Orlando Magic take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs first round. The Magic and Cavaliers haven't been able to draw much attention from the fans, but a Game 7 after tremendous back and forth the first six games has made it one of the most competitive series.

The teams have capitalized the home games in their respective wins, giving the Cavaliers an edge for Game 7. However, only one point separated the teams in Game 5 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The Magic have fought tooth and nail, and it won't be an easy game for the Cavs despite the homecourt advantage.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports for Game 7

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Magic have listed Gary Harris on their injury report. He is questionable with a right hamstring strain.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report

The Cavaliers have listed Jarrett Allen as questionable with a right rib contusion, while Ty Jerome, Dean Wade and Craig Porter Jr. are all ruled out.

Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 7

Orlando Magic starting lineup and depth chart

The Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jonathan Isaac and Wendell Carter Jr. Garry Harris will start instead of Isaac if he is available.

Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony and Mortiz Wagner will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

Point guards Jalen Suggs Markelle Fultz Anthony Black Shooting guards Garry Harris Cole Anthony Caleb Houston Small forwards Franz Wagner Joe Ingles Chuma Okeke Power forwards Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Centers Wendell Carter Jr. Moritz Wagner Goga Bitadze

Cleveland Cavaliers starting lineup and depth chart

The Cavaliers will start Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus and Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen will be the fifth starter if he's available to play, while Marcus Morris Sr. will get the nod if Allen misses a second consecutive game.

Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang and Caris LeVert will be in the rotation off the bench.

Point guards Darius Garland Caris LeVert

Shooting guards Donovan Mitchell Sam Merrill Isaac Okoro Small forwards Max Strus Georges Niang

Power forwards Evan Mobley Marcus Morris Sr. Centers Jarrett Allen Tristan Thompson Damian Jones

How to watch Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7?

ABC will broadcast the Magic vs. Cavaliers Game 7, while Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Ohio will provide local coverage. Fans abroad can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Cavaliers are favorites with a -166 money line and -3.5 spread. They are the more experienced team and have homecourt advantage. It is still expected to be a close game considering how the last few matchups have been. Jarrett Allen is questionable as well, and if he misses another game, it could make things interesting, slightly favoring the Magic.