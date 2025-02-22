7 shows to watch if you liked 'Study Group'

Study Group has recently concluded, leaving fans looking for something equally gripping. The drama followed Yoon Ga-Min, a seemingly studious high schooler who, despite struggling academically, used his fighting skills to protect his friends. It blended action, school life, and the theme of camaraderie, making it a standout among similar high school dramas.

For those who enjoyed its mix of intense action and heartfelt friendships, several other K-dramas explore similar themes of high school violence, underdog resilience, and personal redemption. From Weak Hero Class 1 to Revenge of Others, these shows share the same intense and emotional storytelling and will keep viewers engaged with their gripping narratives.

Fighting, friendship, and justice: 7 shows like Study Group

1) Weak Hero Class 1

Still from Weak Hero Class 1 (Image via Apple TV)

Yeon Si-Eun, a top student, appears physically weak but uses his intelligence, strategic mind, and surroundings to fight against school bullies. Much like Study Group's Yoon Ga-Min, he refuses to back down despite the odds stacked against him.

Weak Hero Class 1 presents a gripping portrayal of a determined student battling school violence, making it a perfect pick for those who enjoyed Study Group's themes of resilience and justice.

Si-Eun proves strength isn't just physical—a theme Study Group nails. Both the series' protagonists challenge stereotypes, showing that intelligence and grit can dismantle even the most formidable opponents.

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

2) Pyramid Game

Official poster of Pyramid Game (Image via Apple TV)

In this intense survival-based high school K-drama, students vote in a monthly popularity poll where the lowest-ranked girl becomes the target of bullying. Seong Soo-Ji, the latest victim, refuses to accept her fate and fights back, challenging the system.

Like Study Group, Pyramid Game revolves around school hierarchy, the impact of peer pressure, and a protagonist who refuses to be a victim, making it a thrilling addition to the genre.

The two K-drama protagonists challenge unfair systems head-on. Soo-Ji's scheming to topple the "Pyramid Game" mirrors Ga-Min's defiance, blending psychological tension with physical stakes.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV

3) Extracurricular

Still from Extracurricular (Image via Netflix)

A gripping thriller about four high school students entangled in criminal activities, Extracurricular follows Ji-Soo, a model student who turns to illegal ways to fund his future. Much like Study Group, it explores the struggles of students living in harsh circumstances.

It also explores the moral dilemmas the students face and the unexpected friendships formed in high-stakes situations. The show's tension-filled storytelling and morally gray characters make it a compelling watch.

Both shows reject black-and-white morality. Ga-Min's fists and Ji Soo's schemes highlight how survival often forces hard choices. The tense, unpredictable vibe will hook fans of Study Group's edge-of-the-seat conflicts.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Dokgo Rewind

Official poster of Dokgo Rewind (Image via Apple TV)

Dokgo Rewind follows Kang-Hyuk, a high school dropout with impressive fighting skills who takes a stand against school violence after a tragic incident. He forms alliances with others who are fed up with the brutality around them.

Like Study Group, this K-drama centers on strong friendships, self-defense, and fighting against injustice, making it a must-watch for fans of action-packed school stories.

Study Group and Dokgo Rewind thrive on brotherhood and brutal brawls. Kang-Hyuk's loyalty to his friends and willingness to risk everything parallels Ga-Min's journey, blending raw action with emotional depth.

Where to watch: Apple TV

5) High School Return of a Gangster

Official poster of High School Return of a Gangster (Image via Hulu)

High School Return of a Gangster follows Kim Deuk-Pal, a 47-year-old gangster who dreams of attending university but never had the chance. Things take a turn when his spirit possesses the body of a bullied high school student.

He takes matters into his own hands, standing up to the tormentors and forming unexpected bonds. Like Study Group, this K-drama revolves around fighting for justice, school violence, and an unlikely protagonist who changes the fate of those around him.

Both series feature protagonists who defy expectations. Ga-Min hides his fighting skills behind a nerdy facade, while Deuk-Pal hides a gangster's grit in a student's body.

Where to watch: Hulu and Apple TV

6) Once Upon a Boyhood

Still from Once Upon a Boyhood (Image via YouTube/Coupang Play)

Set in the 1980s, Once Upon a Boyhood follows Jang Byeong-Tae, a bullied student who transfers to a new school, only to be mistaken for a legendary fighter. His unexpected rise in the school's social hierarchy mirrors Yoon Ga-Min's journey.

In Study Group and Once Upon a Boyhood, both students underestimated by many prove to be a formidable force. The nostalgic setting combined with themes of survival and transformation makes it an engaging drama.

The two shows display parallels by mixing humor with heart. Byung-Tae's accidental rise to power is similar to Ga-Min's balancing act between academics and alleyway brawls, proving reputation can be a double-edged sword.

Where to watch: Coupang Play (South Korean subscription-based video streaming service)

7) Revenge of Others

Official poster of Revenge of Others (Image via Hulu)

Revolving around the mysterious death of a student, Revenge of Others sees Ok Chan-Mi, a former shooting athlete, transferring to her late twin brother's school to uncover the truth. As she investigates, she teams up with Ji Soo-Heon.

Soo-Heon takes matters into his own hands by avenging bullied students. Like Study Group, this K-drama highlights the dark side of school life, explores themes of justice, and features intense action sequences that keep viewers on edge.

Both stories revolve around outsiders uncovering truths. Chan-Mi's quest for answers mirrors Ga-Min's mission to protect his group, blending personal stakes with larger battles against systemic abuse.

Where to watch: Hulu, Apple TV and Disney+

Each of these dramas brings something unique while sharing key elements with Study Group, whether it's the intense fight sequences or standing up against injustice. They highlight the harsh realities of school life, friendships formed in adversity, and protagonists who refuse to accept defeat. For those looking for more gripping, action-packed school dramas, these seven picks are worth watching.

