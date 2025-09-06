My Youth: When will episode 3-4 release and what to expect

On Friday, September 5, My Youth's episodes 1 and 2 were rolled out. The JBTC K-drama series is available for streaming on Rakuten Viki and Viu, and two new episodes are expected to be released every Friday. Therefore, the next set of My Youth, episodes 3 and 4, will be available next Friday, on September 12. Song Joong-ki and Chun Woo-hee (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)Interested viewers and fans can also catch the show through the JBTC channel. My Youth is a K-drama series that revolves around two childhood friends who were also each other's first love reunite after ten years. Hae Sun-woo, a child actor turned florist, runs into Seong Je-yeon, the famous actress's manager, as she proposes a new project. Their reunion kicks off with a rocky start as they recall their bitter farewell. As the show progresses, the two come together, confronting their past relationship and the effects it left on both parties. With a total of twelve episodes, the finale of the series, My Youth, is slated for October 10, 2025.Episodes 3 &amp; 4: What to expect from My Youth?As Sun-woo is seen carrying Je-yeon back to her home after she falls unconscious from drinking, the upcoming episodes can be expected to unveil more about the two opening up to one another. Following Sun-woo's confession that he wants to get rich, at least to maintain his flower shop, we see him taking up the new project offered by Je-yeon. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTherefore, Sun-woo and Mo Tae-rin, who are managed by Je-yeon, kickstart working together. Along with this career arc from Sun-woo, he also expected to rekindle the lost relationship with his first love, Je-yeon, as they spend more time with each other on the set of the new project. However, from the preview, it also seems that Sun-woo holds too strong a guard for Je-yeon to fully break down at once.Regardless, the unsolved mystery of the bracelet he continued wearing, which was gifted by Je-yeon, suggests that he had lingering feelings for her even after their rough breakup. Naturally, love blossoming between the two childhood friends once again can also be expected in the upcoming episodes of My Youth .My Youth K-drama series Episode 1 &amp; 2 RecapThe JTBC K-drama series, My Youth, kicks off with Je-yeon, the manager of Mo Tae-rin, working at a popular entertainment agency, Feel Entertainment. Contrastingly, Sun-woo is seen living a rather slow-paced and quiet life as a florist and novelist along with his long and loyal companion, Geon-ho.These two clashing livelihoods are seen colliding when Je-yeon is sent to request Sun-woo, a widely loved child actor, to join the company's latest project with Mo Tae-rin. Since Sun-woo has turned down every project that came his way, the agency members use Je-yeon's past with Sun-woo to convince him to take up the offer.As Je-yeon nervously enters his flower shop to propose the new project, they both have a shocking reunion, which only becomes heavier when she notices Sun-woo still wearing the bracelet she gifted him ten years ago. However, when the conversation shifts to the project, Sun-woo firmly turns it down without much explanation.Shots from My Youth (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)When Je-yeon pushes for more explanation, he simply holds back his words. Therefore, she leaves the flower shop with a cactus and no success in getting Sun-woo's acceptance of the offer. On the other hand, she gets a request from producer Yu Il-je to set up a meeting with his daughter's favorite author, Mu-yeong. Je-yeon soon realizes that the author is Sun-woo, who has been writing under his mother's name. She proceeds with setting up a meeting after a forceful convincing, but this incident leads to questions from Sun-woo, whether Je-yeon is only there to use him for the opportunities, or if she's willing to explore their union again.She's left speechless and leaves, suggesting that their relationship is complex. After a troubling night of not being able to stop thinking about Je-yeon, Sun-woo rushes to her office the next day. When she pulls him aside to a quieter side, afraid of people recognizing him, Sun-woo pulls her into an embrace and confesses that he's delighted to see her again.The rekindling of their relationship begins as she suggests that Sun-woo buy her drinks and food. As the first My Youth episode closes with this, the second My Youth episode glimpses into flashback, showcasing the high school memories of Sun-woo and Je-yeon. We also realize the conflicting relationship Sun-woo shares with his father, Woo-chan.Shots from My Youth (Image via Instagram/@jtbcdrama)He takes care of her father's new girlfriend's child, Nu-ri, and also balances his school and part-time job, without once resenting anyone. Woo-chan is also seen marrying Pil-du, the CEO of Feel Entertainment. Pil-du's son, Seok-ju, who is also friends with Je-yeon, turns out to be Sun-woo's stepbrother. Despite Pil-du's offer to help with Sun-woo's education, he refuses and provides for his own education.During these school years, Je-yeon, the school president, gets closer to the new student. On the other hand, Seok-ju and Sun-woo share a tough relationship where they don't necessarily hate each other, but the common neglect from their father brings them together.When Sun-woo gets suspended from school for his part-time job at a motel, Je-yeon takes him to the beach to calm him down. Here, she also confesses his love for him, which Sun-woo immediately rejects after pointing out his deteriorating financial situation. Je-yeon, coming from a wealthy family, is unable to understand his struggles and impulsively kisses him, but the two's relationship ends with this uncomfortable encounter. Back to the present, the two are seen sharing drinks, and Sun-woo confesses about his financial situation and accepts the project offer only to keep his flower shop running.The My Youth episode concludes with Sun-woo carrying drunk and unconscious Je-yeon, suggesting the beginning of the two's new take of their relationship