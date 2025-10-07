7 Daniel Day-Lewis movies to watch if you loved him in ‘Anemone’

Daniel Day-Lewis is an English actor regarded as one of the greatest in film history. A three-time Academy Award winner, he is known for his method acting, intense preparation, and rare public appearances.

Ad

After acclaimed roles in films like My Beautiful Laundrette, My Left Foot, and Lincoln, he often took long breaks between projects, retiring in 2017.

In 2025, Day-Lewis returned to acting with Anemone, a psychological drama directed by his son, Ronan Day-Lewis, which he co-wrote. He stars as Ray Stoker, alongside Sean Bean and Samantha Morton.

His portrayal of the reclusive Ray has been widely praised, marking a celebrated return for one of cinema’s most respected actors. The story follows Jem Stoker visiting his estranged brother to persuade him to reconnect with the world.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of seven Daniel Day-Lewis movies to watch if viewers loved him in Anemone.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

There will be Blood, and 6 other Daniel Day-Lewis movies to watch if viewers loved him in Anemone

1) There will be Blood

Ad

Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (Image via Apple TV+)

There Will Be Blood (2007), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Daniel Plainview, a silver miner turned oilman experiencing California’s oil boom in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Ad

The film charts his ruthless ambition and the personal costs of his pursuit of wealth. Set against the backdrop of the booming oil industry, Plainview maneuvers through alliances and moral compromises to secure land and influence.

Through his journey, the film explores themes of greed and isolation, portraying a man whose drive shapes both his empire and his life.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max, Netflix

2) My Left Foot

Ad

Daniel Day-Lewis as Christy Brown in My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown (Image via Apple TV+)

My Left Foot: The Story of Christy Brown (1989), directed by Jim Sheridan, stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Christy Brown, an Irishman born with cerebral palsy who could control only his left foot.

Ad

Adapted from Brown’s memoir, the film depicts his early life in a large working-class family and the challenges he faces in pursuing self-expression.

Supported by his devoted mother and family, Christy overcomes physical limitations to discover his talents as a writer and artist. The story follows his journey through hardships and family struggles.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

3) In the Name of the Father

Daniel Day-Lewis as Gerry Conlon in In the Name of the Father (Image via Apple TV+)

In the Name of the Father (1993), directed by Jim Sheridan, stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Gerry Conlon, a young Irishman falsely accused of the 1974 Guildford pub bombings in England.

Ad

Adapted from Conlon’s autobiography Proved Innocent, the film depicts the harrowing legal and personal battles he and his family face amid wrongful imprisonment.

The story follows Gerry and his father, Giuseppe, as they confront systemic corruption and intimidation while striving to prove their innocence. With perseverance and the support of a dedicated lawyer, the film shows both the effort required to fight injustice and the profound human cost of a miscarriage of justice.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

4) The Last of the Mohicans

Daniel Day-Lewis as Nathaniel "Hawkeye" Poe in The Last of the Mohicans (Image via Netflix)

The Last of the Mohicans (1992), directed by Michael Mann, stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Nathaniel "Hawkeye" Poe, a half-Mohican facing the dangers of the French and Indian War.

Ad

The film follows Hawkeye and his companions as they move through a wilderness filled with conflict and the struggle to protect those in their care.

The story follows Hawkeye’s courage and moral choices under pressure. Set against battles and landscapes, the film explores themes of survival and cultural identity, focusing on personal heroism in war.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

5) Phantom Thread

Day-Lewis as Reynolds Woodcock in Phantom Thread (Image via Apple TV+)

Phantom Thread (2017), directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Reynolds Woodcock, a celebrated haute couture dressmaker in 1950s London.

Ad

Known for his obsessive and controlling nature, Reynolds meets Alma, a young waitress who becomes his muse and lover, setting the stage for a relationship that challenges both his personal and professional life.

The film delves into themes of love and artistic obsession, with period detail and costume design enhancing the story. As Reynolds and Alma face their intense and often turbulent bond, the narrative shows how passion and personal growth, revealing the balance between devotion and dominance.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max

6) My Beautiful Laundrette

Day-Lewis as Johnny Burfoot in My Beautiful Laundrette (Image via Apple TV+)

My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), directed by Stephen Frears and written by Hanif Kureishi, stars Daniel Day-Lewis as Johnny Burfoot in this British romantic comedy-drama set in 1980s London during the Thatcher era.

Ad

The story follows Omar, a young British-Pakistani man, who reunites with his childhood friend Johnny, a street punk, and together they take over and revitalize a run-down laundrette.

The film explores themes of race, family expectations, and forbidden romance amid social and political tension. Omar and Johnny face challenges from both their communities and external threats while building their business and relationship, with romance and social commentary without revealing the full outcome of their journey.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix

7) Gangs of New York

Day-Lewis plays the role of William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting in Gangs of New York (Image via Apple TV+)

Gangs of New York (2002), directed by Martin Scorsese, stars Daniel Day-Lewis as William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting in this historical drama set in mid-19th century New York.

Ad

The film explores violent rivalries between immigrant gangs in the Five Points district, as Amsterdam, a young man seeking his place, becomes entangled in the power struggles and confrontations with the formidable Bill.

Against the backdrop of political corruption, social upheaval, and the looming Civil War draft riots, the story blends intense action with personal and political conflict.

Themes of power and loyalty drive the plot, while relationships and changing allegiances shape the characters’ journeys, without giving away the ultimate outcomes of their confrontations.

Ad

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Netflix, Hulu

Anemone, starring Daniel, will debut on NBC Universal’s Peacock streaming service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Moakala T Aier With a background in Political Science, which may seem unconventional for an entertainment writer, Moakala T Aier’s academic journey was marked by extensive involvement in editorial roles. Beginning as a member of the campus editorial team and later as the editor for the student union led her to pursue a career as a Digital Content Creator.



Currently working as a Listicle writer at Sportskeeda, Moakala has previously contributed to various publications like The Shillong Times and Eastern Mirror, where she covered a diverse range of topics from education and human interest stories to lifestyle pieces, event coverage, and book reviews. With a portfolio that includes interviews with various personalities such as MMA fighters, local musicians, and activists, Moakala’s approach to journalism is rooted in accuracy and reliability. She employs meticulous research and cross-referencing to ensure error-free content.



Beyond writing, Moakala enjoys listening to podcasts every morning, watching indie films, cooking new dishes, taking daily photo dumps, reading books, and journaling her thoughts. While she admires Emma Chamberlain, Sophia Chang, Michelle Choi, and others for their creative attention to detail, Moakala would love to be a part of the classic 1998 film The Parent Trap, longing to live in the same fictional world that feels uncomplicated and meaningful. Know More