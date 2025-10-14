7 Greta Lee movies to watch if you loved her in ‘TRON: Ares’

New releases under the Tron franchise have always generated plenty of interest and the new Greta Lee movie, TRON: Ares, is no different. Tron movies are known for innovative imagery and special effects, and it is obvious that a lot of effort went into creating the striking visuals of the latest sci-fi movie. In addition to the aesthetics, TRON: Ares features a star-studded cast and a memorable soundtrack.

In TRON: Ares, Jared Leto plays Ares, a super-intelligent program created by Evan Peters' Julian Dillinger, CEO of Dillinger Systems. Greta Lee portrays Eve Kim, CEO of ENCOM, who is searching for Kevin Flynn's permanence code. Despite the fact that Lee shares the screen with many actors with more experience than her, she is able to hold her own and make her character memorable.

Movie goers who enjoyed watching TRON: Ares should check out the Greta Lee movies on this list that celebrate her dynamic skills and range.

Past Lives, Late Fame and five other Greta Lee movies that prove she is getting better with each new project

1) Fits and Starts (2017)

This movie is both funny and thought-provoking (Image via Official Instagram)

This Greta Lee movie by Laura Terruso is centered around a married couple. Lee's Daniel and Wyatt Cenac's David have plenty in common because they are both writers. But jealousy bubbles up when Daniel's career soars at a much faster pace. Despite being happy for her, David cannot help but feel overshadowed. Things become particularly tense when they get into an argument during a road trip.

The narrative of this Greta Lee movie maintains a steady pace, which allows viewers to feel immersed in the situations experienced by the main characters. Lee and Cenac do a great job of showcasing the dynamics between their on-screen characters. Their relationship is far from perfect, but that is also what makes it realistic, and many viewers will be able to relate to their struggles.

Where to watch: Fits and Starts can be viewed on Apple TV+, MUBI and Plex.

2) Gemini (2017)

This Greta Lee movie will keep viewers on the edge of their seats (Image via Official Facebook Page)

Thriller fans should add this Greta Lee movie to their watchlist. Directed by Aaron Katz, it revolves around Lola Kirke's Jill LaBeau, who is friends with movie star Heather Anderson, portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. Jill is also Heather's assistant. When her starlet boss is murdered, the police start to suspect her, and Jill has to find a way to clear her name. Lee plays Tracy, Heather's girlfriend.

One thing this Greta Lee movie does really well is build tension aided by the imaginative cinematography. In terms of the narrative, the first half features more unusual plot progressions as compared to the second half. Even though there is some debate about the ending, Gemini is still worth the watch because its plethora of possible suspects and scenarios will keep viewers guessing.

Where to watch: Gemini is available for rent on Prime Video, YouTube and Apple TV+.

3) Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

Superhero fans shouldn't miss out on this movie (Image via Sony Pictures)

In this Greta Lee movie, Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, goes on a multiverse adventure with Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy. As the second film in the Spider-Verse franchise, it had to live up to fan expectations, which were considerably high, and did so with flying colours.

Lee lends her voice to LYLA, Miguel O'Hara's (Oscar Isaac) holographic AI assistant. It is important to note that she also voiced the same character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018), but appears more prominently in this sequel.

Very much like its predecessor, the animated movie introduced a slew of enigmatic characters who each brought something special to the table. From the stunning visuals to the delightful Easter eggs, this Greta Lee movie has more than enough to keep viewers engaged from beginning to end.

Where to watch: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse can be streamed on Disney+, Netflix and Apple TV+.

4) Past Lives (2023)

Even viewers who dislike romance movies will relate to this Greta Lee movie (Image via Official Instagram)

This Greta Lee movie by Celine Song turns an emotional love story into a cinematic experience. In addition to Lee, the movie stars Teo Yoo and John Magaro in the lead. The story revolves around two childhood friends who get separated when one of them emigrates. When they are reunited as adults, they reminisce about the past, but along with the nostalgia comes introspection.

This award-winning Greta Lee movie is different from other titles from the genre because it doesn’t succumb to the common cliches. Instead, the story development feels natural and relatable. As a protagonist, Nora isn’t endearing from the get-go, but when viewers get to know her, her past and her way of thinking, they start feeling more invested in her journey.

Where to watch: Past Lives is available for streaming on MUBI and Apple TV+.

5) The Tiger's Apprentice (2024)

This wholesome movie is perfect for family movie nights (Image via Paramount)

Raman Hui’s movie is based on Laurence Yep's novel. The Tiger's Apprentice follows the adventure of Tom Lee, voiced by Brandon Soo Hoo. After the death of his grandmother, he realizes that he is destined to become a Guardian, a magical protector. He then starts his training under the Zodiac Warriors to hone his powers and defeat a powerful evil that seeks to harm mankind.

Lee voices Rabbit, one of the Zodiac Warriors. As a lot of people do not know a whole lot about Chinese mythology and the zodiacs, the premise will certainly hold the viewer's attention. Like many other animated movies targeted towards a younger audience, this Greta Lee movie has an underdog story at heart, which is emotional and uplifting at the same time.

Where to watch: The Tiger's Apprentice can be viewed on Paramount+ and Apple TV+.

6) A House of Dynamite (2025)

The story comes together like a well-designed puzzle (Image via Netflix)

This Greta Lee movie was released in theatres earlier this month. Directed by Kathryn Bigelow, it stars many known faces, such as Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, and more.

In this Greta Lee movie, the U.S. government detects a single nuclear missile but is unsure about the attacker. As the clock is ticking and impact could mean great loss of human life, the president and his entourage make a plan to destroy the missile. Lee plays Ana Park, the NSA’s North Korea expert.

The way the story is told more than once, but from different perspectives, in this Greta Lee movie will certainly appeal to viewers who enjoy unconventional storytelling formats.

When to watch: A House of Dynamite will become available on Netflix on October 24, 2025.

7) Late Fame (2025)

This Greta Lee movie boasts interesting characters and clever dialogue (Image via Edmund Donovan Instagram)

Another adaptation, this Greta Lee movie is based on a novella written by Arthur Schnitzler that was published posthumously. Directed by Kent Jones, it stars Lee alongside Willem Dafoe and Edmund Donovan. The drama film had its world premiere in the Orizzonti section of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival.

Dafoe plays Ed Saxberger, an author whose poetry collection gains attention, years after its release, among a group of artists, which includes Lee's Gloria. The well-developed characters bring this Greta Lee movie to life. The meaningful plot explores a lot of poignant topics that will feel relevant to the modern viewer.

Dafoe, with his years of experience, carries the narrative with great ease. At the same time, Lee is also captivating as Gloria and makes her presence felt every time she appears on screen.

When to watch: The theatrical release date hasn't been announced yet. As per reports, Late Fame is scheduled to be screened at the Vienna International Film Festival (October 25, 2025) and the Stockholm International Film Festival (November 5, 2025).

These Greta Lee movies, like TRON: Ares, prove that the actor has the ability to play all sorts of complex roles and leave a lasting impression on the audience.

