7 Miranda Cosgrove Movies and Shows to Watch if You Loved Her in 'The Wrong Paris'

Miranda Cosgrove has repeatedly captured hearts in Netflix's romantic comedy The Wrong Paris. In this 2025 movie, she embodies the role of Dawn, a young woman who joins a dating show, thinking it takes place in Paris, France.

Ad

Instead, she finds herself in Paris, Texas. Dawn plans to get eliminated quickly, but falls for the cowboy bachelor portrayed by Pierson Fodé.

Miranda Cosgrove brings comedic timing and natural charm to this romantic leading role. Her acting displays substantial growth from her early days as a child star. The talented performer has developed an impressive career spanning over years. She started with supporting characters and became a household name.

Her journey includes renowned comedy shows, romantic comedies, and animated films. Viewers who enjoyed Miranda Cosgrove in The Wrong Paris have several other projects to explore from her filmography.

Ad

Trending

School of Rock, Despicable Me Franchise, Drake & Josh, and four other Miranda Cosgrove movies and films to watch if you liked her in The Wrong Paris

1) iCarly (2007-2012, 2021-2023)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

iCarly made Miranda Cosgrove into a teen sensation. She embodies the role of Carly Shay, a teen who creates a web series with her best friends. The original show ran for six seasons on Nickelodeon from 2007 to 2012.

Ad

Carly lived with her brother Spencer in their Settle building. She created the web series from home with Freddied and friends Sam. The series displayed Carly dealing with teenage issues while tackling internet fame. Miranda Cosgrove's natural comedic timing made Carly lovable to viewers. The character was kind, relatable to young viewers, and brilliant.

Paramount+ revived the show in 2021 with a refreshing approach. The reboot displays adult Carly returning to Seattle after years away. She restarted her web series with renewed energy. Cosgrove seamlessly came back to the role that brought her fame. Both versions display her exceptional comedic talents.

Ad

Paramount+ revived the series in 2021 with a fresh approach. The reboot showed adult Carly returning to Seattle after years away. She restarted her web show with renewed energy. Miranda Cosgrove seamlessly returned to the role that made her famous. Both versions showcase her exceptional comedic abilities.

This series is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) School of Rock (2003)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cosgrove made her movie debut in School of Rock, along with Jack Black. She portrayed Summer Hathaway, an organized student at a prestigious prep school. Summer serves as the class manager when fake teacher Dewey Finn forms a rock band.

Ad

She wishes to be the band manager instead of playing an instrument. Miranda Cosgrove was only a decade old during a movie. Her acting displayed natural talent and maturity for her age. Summer's character transforms from a rock music enthusiast to an uptight student. The movie launched Miranda Cosgrove's career in entertainment.

Director Richard Linklater praised her professionalism despite her youth. School of Rock remains a beloved family comedy today. Miranda Cosgrove's starting performance predicted her future success in Hollywood.

Ad

School of Rock is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

3) Despicable Me Franchise (2010-2017)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cosgrove gave her voice to Margo, the eldest of three adopted sisters in the Despicable Me animated movies. Margo starts protective and suspicious when Gru adopts the girls. She does not trust him initially, but gradually becomes more open. Miranda Cosgrove brought nuance and depth to this animated character through voice acting.

Ad

Margo develops a genuine father-daughter relationship with Gru as the show progresses. The franchise includes Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me, and Despicable Me 3. Miranda Cosgrove showed up consistently in all three movies. Her voice work displays a range beyond her live-action work.

Margo deals with typical teenage issues while living with a reformed villain. The movies achieved huge box office success across the globe. Cosgrove's involvement introduced her to new global viewers.

Ad

The animated movie is available for viewers to watch on Amazon Prime.

4) Drake & Josh (2004-2007)

A still from the show (Image via Apple TV)

Before starring in her own show, Cosgrove portrayed Megan Parker in Drake and Josh. Megan was the younger stepsister known for being smart and mischievous. She frequently played elaborate pranks on her older brothers throughout the show. Miranda Cosgrove made Megan both endearing and annoying to viewers.

Ad

The character stayed one step ahead of Josh and Drake with consistency. She had a sweet exterior that hid her sinister nature accurately. Megan rarely faced the result of her schemes and plans. Cosgrove's acting made her a fan favourite despite her supporting cast. This role helped establish her screen presence and comedic timing. Megan's pranks turned legendary among Nickelodeon audiences across the globe. The experience prepared Cosgrove to lead her own successful show later.

Ad

Drake & Josh is available on Disney+ for viewers to watch.

5) A Mouse's Tale (2015)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cosgrove voiced Edam in the animated movie A Mouse's Tale. The film follows a young mouse who has dreams of becoming a magician. Edam lives where rats and mice are separate due to ancient conflicts. She wants to bring peace between the separated groups. Cosgrove brought warmth to this underdog character throughout the movie. The film deals with themes of friendship and acceptance between separate communities.

Ad

Edam learns magic while trying to unite her divided world. Miranda Cosgrove's voice acting displays her potential to effectively tackle dramatic moments. The character encounters several challenges during her journey toward unity. Though the movie did not achieve critical commercial success, Miranda Cosgrove's acting displays her commitment to several projects.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

6) Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In Yours, Mine & Ours, Cosgrove embodied the role of Joni North in a large blended family. The comedy stars Dennis Quaid and Rene Russo as parents, including their families.

Ad

Joni is rebellious and artistic, initially resisting the new argument. She gradually learns to accept her several new siblings. Cosgrove displayed her potential to work effectively within an ensemble cast. The movie highlights the chaos of merging two prominent families.

Cosgrove tackled both emotional and comedic sequences with skill. The film was a remake of the 1968 movie. Her acting stood out among the huge cast of child actors. The role came between her breakthrough in School of Rock and a feature in iCarly.

Ad

Yours, Mine & Ours is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

7)The Intruders (2015)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

Cosgrove took on a serious role in the thriller The Intruders. She portrays the role of Rose Halshford, a teen moving to a new town with her father. Rose experiences unexpected supernatural events in their new house environment. She finds the house has a dark history involving former residents. Cosgrove displays a dramatic range entirely separate from her comedy work. The movie allowed her to explore suspense and horror genres with success.

Ad

Rose has to uncover the truth about the mysterious occurrences around her. Miranda Cosgrove's acting proved she could tackle complex material and mature themes.

The character encounters psychological terror and genuine danger throughout. This role significantly displayed her growth beyond her family-friendly material. The movie displayed Miranda Cosgrove's potential to carry dramatic sequences convincingly.

These are seven Miranda Cosgrove movies and shows to watch if you liked her in The Wrong Paris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mannjari Gupta Mannjari Gupta is a Listicle writer in the entertainment division at Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings four years of experience in digital media, having worked with platforms like Pocket FM, Pepper Content, FilmyFiles, and BookGeeks.



Mannjari's passion for her field is driven by her belief that different genres fuel her imagination, enhancing her writing skills. She prioritizes thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring that her articles reflect factual information rather than personal opinions.



Fascinated by powerful female-led empires, she admires figures like the Kardashians and Martha Stewart for their ability to redefine influence and build lasting legacies. If given a time machine, she'd delve into the Kardashian universe, not for the drama but to witness their ability to transform criticism into entrepreneurial success.



Outside of writing, Mannjari is a trained classical dancer specializing in Kathak. She also enjoys reading and relaxing during her leisure time. Know More