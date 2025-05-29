7 movies to watch if you liked 'Fear Street: Prom Queen'

Fear Street: Prom Queen (2025) is the fourth installment in the Fear Street franchise that focuses on the campy slasher genre. Set in 1988, the movie follows Lori Granger's (India Fowler) quest to redeem her family's legacy by winning the prom queen at Shadyside High. But her dreams turn to terror when a masked killer targets all the prom queen candidates on the night of the big dance.

Directed by Matt Palmer, the Netflix movie was a direct-to-OTT release this year. It received middling reviews for its confusing storyline and conflicting visuals, with fans left wondering whether the movie did justice to 80s pop culture. However, for fans of the genre, here are some recommendations if you liked Fear Street: Prom Queen.

Prom Night, Scream, and other movies for fans of Fear Street: Prom Queen

1) Prom Night (1980)

A still from Prom Night (Image via Prime Video)

Four eleven-year-olds—Wendy, Jude, Kelly, and Nick—accidentally cause the death of their 10-year-old neighbor, Robin. They decide to keep it a secret, not realizing that years later, before the biggest night of their high school lives, their secret might be their downfall. Meanwhile, an unsuspecting Kim (Jamie Lee Curtis), Robin's older sister, gets entangled in the horrors.

Fans of high-school slasher movies must check out this cult classic, directed by Paul Lynch. Set in the time period that Fear Street: Prom Queen tries to emulate, the movie pulls off retro, camp horror through the memorable performance of Curtis and the ensemble cast.

Where to watch: Peacock/Netflix/Prime Video

2) Scream (1996)

The Ghostface Killer in Scream (Image via Prime Video)

Sidney Prescott and her friends become the target of a horrific killer, the masked "Ghostface", on the anniversary of her mother's murder. As more and more teenagers are killed, Sidney must figure out a way to unmask the killer and stop the horrors at Woodsboro, California.

Directed by Wes Craven, Scream is one of the most successful horror slasher movie franchises, with six sequels, an anthology television series, and more to come. It combines campy horror and meta humor to give fans of Fear Street: Prom Queen a peek into a perfectly executed storyline, underscored only by the iconic performances of Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and others.

Where to watch: Prime Video

3) I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

The cast of the movie (Image via Prime Video)

Four friends—Julie, Ray, Helen, and Barry—accidentally run over a man after a night on the beach. They make a pact to keep it a secret, and never speak of it again, until the next year, when a mysterious note arrives, claiming someone else witnessed the events of that night. A hooded killer with a hooked hand lurks in the shadows.

Youthful joy gets cut short with a killer on the loose in both I Know What You Did Last Summer and Fear Street: Prom Queen. Slasher movie fans will enjoy the nerve-wracking premise and the unpredictability of the storyline. Memorable performances from Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prince Jr., Jennifer Love Hewitt, Ryan Philippe, and others add to the movie's commercial appeal.

Where to watch: Netflix

4) Sick (2022)

A still from Sick (Image via Prime Video)

College students Parker (Gideon Adlon), Miri (Beth Million), and DJ Cole (Dylan Sprayberry) decide to hole up in Parker's family lake house during the COVID-19 pandemic and isolate together. What starts as a normal time away soon becomes horrific when a mysterious killer sets their sights on them.

As far as horror slasher movies go, fans of Fear Street: Prom Queen can buckle up for a fun premise and an intensely gory climax. Directed by John Hyams, the movie received positive reviews for maneuvering the genre properly and ensuring iconic moments, including a quintessential slasher chase scene.

Where to watch: Peacock/Prime Video

5) House of Wax (2005)

Michael Murray in House of Wax (Image via Prime Video)

High schoolers Carly (Elisha Cuthbert) and her brother Nick (Chad Michael Murray), along with a bunch of rag-tag friends, get stranded in an eerie town on the way to a football game. When they find the town's star attraction, the "Trudy's House of Wax" museum, the last thing they expect is to be hunted down by mysterious killers wearing wax masks.

Jaume Collet-Serra's directorial debut offers creepy visuals, edge-of-the-seat suspense, and a satisfying climax that fans of Fear Street: Prom Queen will enjoy. The movie is a remake of the 1953 hit of the same name. Paris Hilton's memorable cameo boosted the movie's status as a 2000s classic.

Where to watch: Prime Video

6) Fear Street Part One: 1994 (2021)

The cast of Fear Street Part One 1994 (Image via Netflix)

Fans of Fear Street: Prom Queen must check out the original movie in the franchise that inspired it all. In Shadyside, AKA the "murder capital of the United States", Deena and her friends go up against mysterious witchcraft occurrences and past serial killers getting resurrected due to unknowing blood rituals.

Directed by Leigh Janiak, this supernatural slasher movie received solid middle-of-the-pack reviews for its interesting premise and gory visuals, making it an entertaining watch.

Where to watch: Netflix

7) Final Destination (2000)

The cast of Final Destination 1 (Image via Prime Video)

A teenage boy named Alex suddenly gets a vision that everyone onboard his flight will die because of a mid-air plane explosion. When the premonition comes true after he and a few others disembark, Death's design is disturbed, resulting in gory, unimaginable deaths to the survivors who cheated it.

The Final Destination franchise does not come under the typical slasher genre like Fear Street: Prom Queen. For starters, there is no masked killer on the loose. But the movie's clever writing portrays Death as the final slasher boss, who claims lives sight unseen.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Stream Fear Street: Prom Queen on Netflix.

