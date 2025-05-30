Did Dwayne Johnson testify in Diddy's trial? Viral courtroom video claim debunked 

Recently, a rumor surfaced on YouTube that actor and professional wrestler Dwayne Johnson testified at the Sean “Diddy” Combs ongoing federal trial in Manhattan, New York City. The video claim was first uploaded by the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel on May 30, 2025, with the caption:

Ad

“1 MINUTE AGO: No One Expected Dwayne Johnson to Say THIS in Court About Diddy...”

Meanwhile, the video began by claiming The Rock “wasn’t there to promote a movie, but he was there to confess.”

“As he took the stands, he described a horrifying series of initiations that allegedly took place behind the scenes of his rise to fame. What shocked everyone wasn’t what he just endured, but who orchestrated it – Sean Diddy Combs,” the video alleged.

Ad

Trending

It continued by claiming that the Baywatch actor reportedly broke down in court and spoke about Diddy’s “bizarre control over early Hollywood connections, including a twisted ritual that involved eating raw monkey brains being locked in basements and being forced to prove loyalty through humiliation.”

The post garnered huge traction and amassed over 160K views as of this writing.

Regardless, the now-viral courtroom video claim is fake. Dwayne Johnson did not take the witness stand at the Diddy trial, nor did he ever blame the rapper for impacting his career or forcing him to eat “raw monkey brains.”

Ad

According to the ABC News report dated May 29, 2025, The Rock’s name does not appear in the list of those who have testified in the Combs' trial so far.

Ad

The video description also contained a disclaimer that further discredits the claims.

“This content is fictional and created for entertainment purposes only. No verified court documents or official sources confirm these claims,” it read.

Dwayne Johnson hasn’t been mentioned during the Sean Combs trial yet. There is also no known connection between the duo.

Dwayne Johnson did not provide testimony at the Diddy trial

The latest YouTube video shared by the WhatIsMyStarWorth YouTube channel about Dwayne Johnson’s alleged testimony at the Diddy trial is fictional and fabricated.

Ad

For instance, the video claimed that The Rock shared under oath that the rapper reportedly forced him to eat “raw monkey brains,” as evident from the thumbnail that had a collage of the two celebrities and an image of Johnson sitting with a bowl full of brains in front of him.

“Breaking News: ‘He Made Me Eat It…’” the cover was captioned.

However, the thumbnail shows signs of being computer-generated, suggesting the use of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, the video’s description had the words “altered or synthetic content.” Further adding “Sound or visuals were significantly edited or digitally generated.”

Ad

The video description also had vague statements such as Dwayne’s alleged testimony left the courtroom “in complete shock” as “no one saw [it] coming.”

“Dwayne reportedly got emotional as he revealed disturbing details about his past experiences with Diddy — details that could change everything about the public’s perception of the music mogul,” it added.

A glimpse of the video description on the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel. (Image via YouTube)

The description also claimed that his “words have stunned the court” and “his testimony could be a major turning point in the case,” as what he seemingly shared wasn’t “just surprising” but “haunting.”

Ad

However, the 25-minute-long video did not provide a credible source or evidence, instead, it began with a disclaimer that stated:

“Viewer discretion is strongly advised. The following is for educational and entertainment purposes only.”

However, a contradictory statement follows it, “This is the verbatim federal courtroom testimony of the Sean Diddy Combs trial as reported by Inner City Press.”

It is noteworthy that Inner City Press has not reported on any alleged testimony by Dwayne Johnson in the Diddy trial. The United Nations-backed investigative journalism group has been rather extensively covering actual testimonies from witnesses, including those of Cassie Ventura, Regina Ventura, Dawn Richard, and Kid Cudi, among others.

Ad

Additionally, the bio of the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel also contains a disclaimer, alleging that its content "may contain gossip-based information, rumors, or exaggerated portrayals of reality."

“Please exercise your own discretion while watching, and remember that not all information presented may be factual or verified,” it reads, further debunking the claims.

As of this writing, no official or confirmed reports suggest that Dwayne Johnson will testify at the trial, nor has his name come up anywhere else during the trial. The former WWE champion has also not commented on the rumor or Combs' ongoing legal troubles.

Ad

WhatIsMyStarWorth channel has posted similar misleading videos

The Rock’s fake testimony rumor is not the only clickbait video the channel has posted recently.

A look at the WhatIsMyStarWorth channel posting fake videos about the Diddy trial. (Image via YouTube)

Since the trial began on May 5, 2025, similar videos about other celebrities have emerged, including those related to Wendy Williams, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Rogan, Katt Williams, Jim Carrey, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Ad

Other celebrities featured by this YouTube channel include Britney Spears, Will Smith, Kanye, Usher, Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, Jamie Foxx, Denzel Washington, Al B. Sure, Sheila E, Ashton Kutcher, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Mo'Nique.

However, none of these have any factual standing and were rather meant as satires. WhatIsMyStarWorth also shared false narratives about non-existent testimonies from Diddy's mother, Janice Combs, and twin teenage daughters, Jessie and D'Lila. So far, no family member of the hip-hop artist has testified.

Ad

Likewise, deceased music icons such as Prince, Tupac Shakur, and Michael Jackson were falsely claimed to have left behind recordings linking Sean Combs to alleged criminal activities. Fact-checking websites like Snopes have debunked many of these as false and parodical, adding that AI-detection tools found inconsistencies throughout the scripts and voice narrations of the videos.

Meanwhile, TMZ founder Harvey Levin told Fox News Digital:

"I have heard that there are some celebrities worried about being called to testify and have even lawyered up trying to fight that.

Ad

Diddy and The Rock at Spike TV Presents the 2003 GQ Men of the Year Awards. (Image via Getty)

There is no known or direct connection between The Rock and Diddy, except that they attended the same industry events during the early 2000s. For instance, a Getty search revealed a picture of the duo interacting backstage at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards and the 2003 GQ Men of the Year Awards, where Combs presented Dwayne with the Action Hero of the Year award.

In a June 2008 interview with the LA Times, Johnson shared he once spoke to Jennifer Lopez about Sean Combs and referred to him as “your boyfriend” as he was unsure about which nickname of the rapper to use.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More